Geology, Waste, and Methane: Travel notes from Cape Town

Last week, I had the pleasure of visiting the vibrant city of Cape Town, South Africa, to attend the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) Conference held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. This global event brought together experts, policymakers, and waste management practitioners to discuss solutions for managing waste more effectively and sustainably. Before the official start of the conference, I was honored to be specially invited to attend a workshop on the open burning of waste. The pre-conference workshop was a reminder of how open burning of waste continues to afflict millions across the globe.

Open burning of waste remains a widespread practice in many regions, particularly in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The statistics are alarming: 2 billion people worldwide lack access to regular waste collection services, and 3 billion people rely on open dumpsites. In the absence of proper disposal options, many are forced to burn their waste in open air, releasing harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. This practice has devastating consequences for both human health and the environment, as it emits a dangerous mixture of toxic chemicals, including black carbon. Black carbon has a global warming potential 5,000 times greater than carbon dioxide, making it a significant driver of climate change. What makes this issue even more pressing is its disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations, such as informal sector workers, women, children, and those living near dumpsites suffer the most from the toxic air and environmental degradation caused by this hazardous practice.

Addressing open burning is a multifaceted challenge, one that requires a systems-thinking approach that includes prioritizing a people-centered response that not only considers the environmental impacts but also the social and economic dimensions of waste management. Encouragingly, the issue has been gaining traction on the global stage. There has been growing commitment from regional bodies, national governments, and local municipalities, accompanied by increasing evidence and public awareness. Thus, the workshop provided a platform for a diverse range of actors, from engineers and scientists to policymakers and community leaders, to explore how best to implement safer, more equitable, and sustainable waste management practices. As a stakeholder in this space, I was invited to contribute to the discussion, offering insights on how to move from high-level commitments and public opinion to tangible actions.

The following day marked the start of the ISWA Conference, where I had the privilege of presenting on methane emissions monitoring in Ghana. The presentation was part of my work as a policy specialist focused on methane pollution prevention in Africa. In collaboration with researchers based in Africa, we conducted a diagnostic study on waste management practices in Kumasi. Our study included satellite observations of the Oti landfill in Kumasi, followed by on-the-ground methane gas analyzer measurements. These measurements allowed us to detect methane emissions within the landfill that could not be picked up by remote sensing technologies. Our findings stressed the importance of using multiple data sources to fully understand and mitigate methane emissions in the waste sector. While satellites can reveal significant emissions, they may not always capture smaller emission sources that exist on the ground. This emphasizes the need for complementary detection methods to ensure comprehensive monitoring of methane emissions.

The implications of our study are clear. Satellite observations are useful but limited in their capacity to detect all methane emissions, particularly smaller ones. Ground-based measurements are crucial for providing a complete picture of the emissions landscape. As the waste sector continues to evolve, integrating different technologies and methodologies will be key to addressing the challenges posed by methane emissions.

The ISWA Conference concluded on a high note, with attendees energized by the wealth of knowledge shared and the opportunities for collaboration that emerged. We now eagerly look forward to the next ISWA Conference in Buenos Aires.

While the conference was a professional highlight, Cape Town itself left a lasting impression on me. As a geologist, I was captivated by the city’s stunning geological features. South Africa is truly a geological paradise, home to some of the most remarkable formations in the world. From the ancient Kaapvaal Craton and the Bushveld Igneous Complex to the Karoo Supergroup and the world-famous Kimberlite Eruptions that brought diamonds to the surface, South Africa’s geological heritage is nothing short of breathtaking. The country’s tectonic history, marked by the breakup of Gondwana, adds another layer of intrigue to its already fascinating landscape.

Next month, I will once again engage with Cape Town, albeit virtually, as I participate in the Africa Oil Week. I will be joining a panel to discuss the challenges and opportunities surrounding the adoption of advanced technologies like carbon capture and storage, methane detection systems, and energy efficiency innovations aimed at reducing methane emissions in Africa’s oil and gas sector. These technologies hold immense promise for mitigating climate change, and I look forward to contributing to this critical conversation.

My visit to South Africa was further enriched by a technical tour of the Kraaifontein Integrated Waste Management Facility on the outskirts of Cape Town. This marked my second experience touring a waste-to-wealth facility in Africa, following a similar visit in Ghana. Seeing firsthand how these facilities operate and contribute to sustainable waste management was incredibly inspiring. I also had the opportunity to visit the beautiful Fairview Vineyards in Paarl, the largest town in the Cape Winelands. The rich history of the vineyard, coupled with the stunning scenery, made for an unforgettable experience. As I reflect on my time in Cape Town, I am filled with a sense of optimism for the future. The challenges we face in waste management and methane mitigation are significant, but with the right commitment, innovation, and collaboration, we can make meaningful progress. I look forward to returning to South Africa and continuing this important work.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu ([email protected]) writes from Abuja, Nigeria.