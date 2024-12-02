Fostering social well-being and identity among Nigeria’s youth

The Nigerian population is predominantly young, with an average age of 18. A striking 80 percent of the population is under 40, leaving the remaining 20 percent representing the older generation. These young, vibrant, energetic individuals are exceptionally intelligent, talented, and analytical. In contrast, the older generation, which I refer to as the “old lot,” is characterised by hard work, experience, and caution. One would expect the older generation to guide the youth in navigating life and learning from their unique perspectives and insights. Unfortunately, a disconnect exists between these generations.

A couple of years ago, I attended Corteizrtw’s drop in Victoria Island, and the experience with these young individuals was exhilarating and liberating. It was remarkable to see that many teenagers and young adults, despite having parents who could easily purchase the clothing for them, chose to hustle for free merchandise instead. This opened my eyes to two critical insights.

First is the brand’s marketing strategy, which resembles that of Hermes, as they have created an artificial scarcity that appeals to many fans. Obtaining the brand’s clothing is more challenging than merely having the cash to buy it. Often, getting these items involves tasks, engagements, and codes. Their fans relish the hunt and the thrill of the chase, which ultimately adds sentimental value to each piece. The atmosphere was electrifying, especially with local artists like @trill_tega and @Olaoluslawn gaining international recognition alongside designer @clint419. The youth see themselves represented in these icons, which serves as significant encouragement.

The second insight that struck me was my struggle to identify the values of these teenagers and young adults. What do they truly stand for? I understand that values are not simply morals, principles, or activities we enjoy but rather the qualities that define how we live from the inside out. I wondered what drives them and where they envision themselves in the next 10 to 15 years. While thrilled by the vibrant energy, I was also taken aback by the bizarre culture emerging to fill a gap.

Our youth are open-minded and free-spirited, but they seem to lack guidance. Although they know what is right and care for one another, they need a solid foundation of national values, identity, and culture. They embrace one another and support their peers yet do not identify with religion, tribalism, or nationalism—if such a term exists. They see themselves as global citizens and nothing more. Global citizenship is admirable, but I worry it could jeopardise nation-building if the disconnect between Gen Z and the older generation continues.

This concern reminds me of my research on the social determinants of health among Indigenous Canadians. The New York Times described the outcomes of the Canadian Indian Residential School System as cultural genocide, emphasising its negative impact on the health of Indigenous peoples. The life expectancy of Indigenous Canadians is, on average, 12 years lower than that of the general population, and their rates of preventable diseases are significantly higher. These issues stem from the Indian Act of 1867, which separated children from their parents through residential schooling, disconnecting them from their beliefs, traditions, language, and autonomy.

While Nigeria’s current circumstances do not replicate this forced system, our youth may inadvertently adopt values that could harm their well-being, family values, or national cohesion. As a well-being specialist who engages with youth on career development and resilience, I know these young people are open to discussions about their futures. However, how many older generations are prepared to answer their questions or engage in meaningful exchanges? A teenager once asked me if he could contact Leslie Lamport, an 81-year-old Turing Award winner in the United States, about his study program. I encouraged him to reach out, and the computer expert responded within an hour. Imagine his excitement at receiving such prompt and valuable guidance! In contrast, when this young man wrote to his lecturer in Nigeria, it took months of follow-ups and escalations before he finally received a reply.

I often experience this “ghosting” attitude from professionals within my industry in Nigeria. Ignoring emails or messages is as discouraging as outright rejection, especially when I see professors from prestigious institutions like Harvard and Oxford engaging with my work online. What are the fears that hold our professionals back? Whatever happened to the notion of “dying empty” or “keeping the flag flying”?

Call to action

I am open to teaching and learning from anyone inspired by my work. As the late Chaz B would say, "If each one could reach one, then each one can teach one. What a much more beautiful nation Nigeria would be."

Olayinka Opaleye is a Wellbeing Specialist and Corporate Wellness Strategist.

