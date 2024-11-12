U.S. Consulate, HEI train Nigerian youths on life-saving, emergency skills

Health Emergency Initiative (HEI), a non-governmental organisation committed to urgent care and emergency response, has joined forces with the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, to strengthen emergency response capacities of Nigerian youths.

Under this collaboration, students, teachers, and young adults across Lagos and Port Harcourt will receive essential training in lifesaving techniques, including CPR and First Aid, through both physical and virtual workshops.

In recent years, Nigeria has faced a rising wave of preventable deaths linked to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and road traffic accidents (RTAs), affecting thousands, especially younger populations. The World Health Organization (WHO) lists RTAs as a top cause of youth fatalities in Nigeria and other low- and middle-income countries, underlining the urgent need for proactive responses to emergencies.

Recognising this need, the HEI and U.S. Consulate General aim to change the landscape of Nigeria’s emergency response by equipping young people with hands-on skills to act in critical situations.

Paschal Achunine, executive director of HEI and an Ashoka Fellow, expressed optimism about the initiative’s impact, describing it as a “transformative step toward a more responsive culture.” He credited the initiative’s start to a partnership-building visit 14 months ago that involved discussions with representatives from the U.S. Embassy, the Federal Road Safety Corps, and LFR International.

According to Achunine, the support from the U.S. Consulate General marks a key investment in empowering Nigeria’s youth. “We’re focused on leveraging technology and building life-saving competencies in our communities. This partnership isn’t just about skills; it’s about shifting public response from passive observation to proactive assistance in emergencies,” he said.

In line with the program’s goals, HEI aims to train over 100 students and educators and to enroll 250 virtual and 100 in-person participants onto its iResponders mobile app, designed to enable quicker emergency response. Plans are also in place to establish First Responders clubs in schools and emergency-focused clubs within the American Corners in Lekki and Ikeja, solidifying a culture of preparedness among Nigeria’s youth.

This collaboration aligns seamlessly with HEI’s track record of providing urgent care to accident victims and supporting underprivileged patients during critical “golden hours.” So far, HEI has impacted over 120,000 individuals across Nigeria, gaining recognition from the Lagos State Health Service Commission as the Best Supporting NGO.

The HEI-U.S. Consulate General partnership stands as a milestone in health and safety advocacy in Nigeria, emphasising that emergency response is a civic duty. With essential life-saving skills in hand, Nigeria’s youth are poised to transform emergency response practices, contributing to a safer, more resilient nation.

