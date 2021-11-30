Fighting malaria right

In 2016, Nigeria reported 51 million cases of malaria and two hundred and seven deaths. Currently, Nigeria ranks the twenty-seventh position in the malaria World health rankings out of a hundred and eighty-three countries with a high rate of 32.77 percent yet the government thinks a two hundred million dollar loan for mosquito net is the best option to eradicate malaria.

Globally, Nigeria accounts for twenty-five percent of cases of malaria mostly caused by the poor health care system, the climate, socio economic development e.t.c. In 2020, Nigeria accounted for the highest number of malaria deaths globally with a percentage rate of twenty-three percent. What then is the next line of action to combat malaria in the country? It is certainly not buying mosquito nets and sharing them across thirteen states.

It is no news that the state of the healthcare system is poor and undesirable. Even government officials receive treatment abroad due to the lack of state-of-the-art medical facilities. Top graduates from Nigerian medical schools prefer to work abroad than to work in Nigeria due to the poor working conditions. Across all arms of government, the public health system suffers greatly and it affects the public as people have to struggle to receive medical attention. The primary health centers are undesirable as some do not have the facilities and funding needed to deliver proper medical services. Worst of all, there are few medications available for patients. There is also the issue of corruption, bribery, and bureaucracy such that if you haven’t “tipped” the front desk one would have to wait long hours, or in worst cases the person is left unattended to.

The lack of funding in the health care systems has led to all the above issues. The alternative is private hospitals are expensive and average Nigeria cannot afford to pay these heavy bills for treatment. This has led to Nigerians resigning to self-medication or alternative medicine.

There is also the issue of some ill-mannered and unprofessional nurses and doctors in the hospital which is due to the poor working conditions and it is one of the major reasons for strike occurrences. These issues amongst others are what makes the state of the public health sector undesirable and poor. If we are going to combat Malaria in Nigeria the health sector has to change.

Read also: Despite population 7 times Nigeria’s, China gives malaria final blow

First, the government through the Ministry of Health should invest in free Malaria drugs across the country. This is the first step to combating the parasite, the government should ensure there are free malaria drugs especially across all primary health centers. Malaria drugs cost about 1,700-2,400 naira and the average Nigerian lives below 1,000 naira daily. Many Nigerians are unable to afford food and talk less of malaria tests and drugs. Hence making Malaria tests and drugs free across all primary health centers will reduce the number of deaths significantly.

Secondly, the working conditions of health care workers should be improved to avoid strike occurrences. The health sector is a delicate one and just a few hours of the strike could lead to the loss of multiple lives. The Government should ensure that salaries are paid on time and they are provided with good equipment and medical facilities to further ensure smooth delivery of their jobs.

In addition, the Ministry of Health should ensure proper accreditation of the medical personnel in the public health sector and also put in place measures to sift out uneducated and half-baked medical practitioners to further ensure proper health care delivery.

Lastly, Nigerians should be encouraged to practice high standards of sanitation, especially during rainy seasons. Nigeria is characterized by high temperature and heavy rain levels and these environmental factors make it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Nigerians should be advised to avoid stagnant water and clogged gutters which contribute to the breeding of mosquitoes. The Government should ensure that the health care services are brought up to a high standard as well as create awareness concerning good sanitation practices. The two hundred million dollars loan will go a long way rather than mosquito nets to eradicate malaria.

Oladipupo-George is a Corporate Communications Executive at Worktainment Limited, a PR agency. Her email address is oluwatofunmigeorge@gmail.com