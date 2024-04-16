Exploring the potential of alternative investments beyond traditional asset classes

By Adesuwa Lilian Edokpolor

There is an unwritten rule in the world of investing: diversify or risk stagnation. Traditional assets, such as equities and bonds, have long been the go-to options for investors looking for stability and growth. However, the need for alternative investment strategies is more important than ever as financial markets get more intricate and linked. A route through this frontier can be found in alternative investments, which give investors access to a wide range of choices outside of traditional asset classes.

As an investor who has seen the highs and lows of financial markets, I have grown to value diversification and its importance in achieving long-term financial success. Historically, this has meant allocating a large chunk of my portfolio to tried-and-true asset types such as stocks and bonds. However, as the investment environment changes, I have become more interested in alternative investments and the significant influence they can have on portfolio dynamics when compared to traditional competitors. Let’s go into its universe, investigating the subtleties, opportunities, and transformative potential it has for investors.

A vast array of asset classes are included in alternative investments, such as commodities, hedge funds, real estate, private equity, and even cryptocurrency. These alternatives are unique because of their limited correlation to traditional markets and unique risk-return profiles. Investors can increase portfolio diversification, lower overall risk, and possibly increase returns by adding alternative assets. They can also become exposed to special possibilities that might not be accessible through traditional channels.

Alternative investments have the unique advantage of providing non-correlated returns. Unlike traditional assets such as equities and bonds, which frequently move in unison with larger market movements, alternative investments have a reduced, or even negative, correlation with traditional markets. This means that while equities and bonds are volatile or declining, alternative investments may remain stable or even increase in value, providing a significant buffer against market volatility.

An appealing alternative investment option for investors looking for growth outside of traditional markets is private equity. A wide variety of investment options not accessible in public markets can be accessed by investors through their participation in growth equity, venture capital, or buyout agreements, as well as their investments in privately owned companies. Even though private equity investments usually include higher levels of risk and a longer investment horizon, they have the potential to yield substantial profits, especially in industries that are growing or undergoing transformation.

Among the most well-liked alternative investment alternatives is real estate. Historically, investors looking for portfolio diversity, capital appreciation, and income production have preferred real estate as an asset class. A variety of options are available to investors to become exposed to this asset class, including direct investments in real estate, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and real estate crowdfunding platforms. Real estate investments can provide tax benefits, property appreciation, and rental income, making them a valuable component of a well-diversified portfolio.

Completing the array of alternative investing alternatives are hedge funds, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, each of which presents distinct advantages and difficulties. Hedge funds offer investors a hedge against market volatility and downturns by utilising a range of tactics to create returns regardless of market direction. Commodities that offer potential upside capitalization and downside protection include energy, precious metals, and agricultural products. They also act as portfolio diversifiers and inflation hedges. Although they come with greater volatility and regulatory concerns, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum represent a disruptive asset class with the potential to change the financial landscape.

However, the question remains: Why should investors even entertain alternative investments? Their ability to provide the benefits of diversification and uncorrelated returns holds the key to the answer. During times of market instability, when traditional assets may see increased volatility, this diversification benefit is especially beneficial.

It is imperative to acknowledge that alternative investments are not without dangers and complications. Due diligence, competence, and a complete understanding of each asset type are essential for effective alternative investment. Furthermore, liquidity limits, increased costs, and regulatory issues might make it difficult for investors to navigate the alternative investing landscape.

Ultimately, alternative investments provide a compelling opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios, increase returns, and reduce risk. Beyond stocks and bonds, alternative assets provide a plethora of opportunities for investors seeking development and innovation. While the path to unlocking the latent potential of alternative investments may be difficult, the rewards for those who are ready to take the risk can be significant. As investors negotiate an increasingly complex and linked global economy, embracing alternative assets could be the key to long-term financial success and resilience.

Adesuwa Lilian Edokpolor is an experienced banking professional and management executive with over 15 years of extensive experience. She has worked with leading financial institutions across Africa, including Nova Merchant Bank, UBA Group, and Zenith Bank PLC. Adesuwa is currently the managing partner at SEOLAHM Consulting, a boutique financial consulting firm offering financial advisory, training, and portfolio development services. She is a certified Security and Exchange Commission-sponsored individual and an alumnus of the Lagos Business School, Lagos, Nigeria.