Eroding value of cultural systems vis-a-vis modernity and public governance

As much as I hold a strong belief that the traditional system of Obaship is a relic of a bygone order, it cannot be argued that it remains an important feature of our political organisation. Our Obas, as guardians of culture, are important relics of our traditional political system and they must do everything to preserve the history, culture, heritage, arts and culture of the race.

Unfortunately, as against a popular Yoruba maxim that “an elder does not sit in the marketplace and watch the head of a new-born get twisted”, Yoruba Obas, who, by the virtue of the throne they sit, should be custodians of our rich cultural heritage are involved in its desecration. Examples abound!

The crisis brewing over the selection process of Alaafin of Oyo has seen different individuals dragging themselves to the EFCC on what they referred to as monetisation of the selection and also the judgment which was delivered on the Soun stool to the effect that “the Oyo State Government must not appoint anyone to the position until after its judgment” tells a lot about the infiltration and dilution of selection process of Obas in recent times. And, this cannot be unconnected from the undue influence of politicians in the selection of Obas.

One will not be far from the truth to say that the Yoruba traditional institutions have been jettisoned because some few persons have been blinded by the urge to gather wealth and affluence. And, this, in all honesty, has brought the Yoruba culture to disrepute as against what was obtainable whereby our institution has so much respect and admiration.

It is seriously unimaginable to see Yoruba Obas come out publicly to speak ill of the culture of their forefathers. And, I believe this is not just a mental disorder but it signals the absence of proper orientation and education for would-be Obas who, today, are selected by a body of hungry individuals. It will need not be overemphasised to state that Yoruba Obas these days have done nothing but bring decay to our value system.

The numerous tussles about who becomes Oba, in reality, are coming home to roost. We have gradually gotten our traditional institution taken over by greed for materialism. This materialism greed has meant people who lack the values that signify the strength and virtue of our traditional institutions become Obas as a result of financial ability thereby making a mess of our culture and traditional values.

Take it or leave it, the judgment which was delivered and the whole condemnation of the selection process of the Alaafin has really exposed the iniquities which envelop the selection process of Obas. There must be the right positioning of Obaship in Yorubaland because being an Oba goes beyond the throne.

Israel writes from Ìbàdàn, Nigeria.