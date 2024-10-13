Environmental and socio-economic implications of Lagos State’s ban on sachet water and other single-used plastics

Recently, the Lagos State Government announced intentions to ban sachet water, commonly known as pure water and other single-use plastics beginning from January 2025.

This decision is part of a broader environmental effort to address the significant plastic waste problem, which clogs drainage systems, contributes to flooding, and harms marine ecosystems.

According to what I read, the government is yet to finalise specific alternatives to replace sachet water and other plastics. Although, they have started consulting with stakeholders including manufacturers and waste management groups to develop sustainable packaging alternatives.

As a Circular Economy expert, I am aware and conscious of the environmental importance of reducing waste in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos State. This is what I argue for as a Circular Economy researcher. But I also understand the economic and societal consequences of blatant prohibitions like this one. The government ban on sachet water seems a little extreme to me, particularly when there are no immediate alternative solutions and the timing is rather too short to implement this. Here are some of the reasons why I think, it is a little too extreme;

Accessibility and Affordability: Sachet water is often a vital source of affordable drinking water in many communities in Nigeria. Same, with majority of households in Lagos State. A ban could disproportionately impact low-income groups who rely on sachet water for daily hydration.

Economic Impact: The sachet water industry supports a wide range of jobs, from small scale producers to informal vendors. A sudden ban could cause job losses and negatively impact livelihoods without providing alternative solutions or transitional support.

Insufficient Infrastructure: In many areas in Lagos state, clean, piped water systems are either inadequate, unreliable and even not available. Sachet water serves as a stopgap solution, and without addressing this underlying issue, the ban may cause unintended hardships on the population.

Waste Management Gaps: Rather than banning sachet water, the government could focus on improving waste collection and recycling systems, which would be a circular economy friendly approach. Promoting the collection, reuse, or recycling of sachet waste would help reduce pollution while keeping this accessible water supply available for majority of Lagosians.

As a Nigerian, who is a Circular Economy expert /researcher. I am advocating that the Lagos State Government focus on a more balanced approach towards this ban. Here are some of my suggestions for a more balanced approach;

Phased Reduction: Gradually reducing the use of sachet water while introducing sustainable alternatives. For example, rather than having an abrupt ban, a gradual phase out of sachet water will give time for:

Developing alternatives, such as affordable, reusable containers or bottled water made from biodegradable materials. Improving infrastructure, such as reliable piped water supply or communal water dispensers in areas that rely heavily on sachet water.

Promoting Innovation and Circular Economy Solutions:

Governments can give some incentives towards innovation by encouraging companies to invest in biodegradable packaging, eco-friendly alternatives or alternative water delivery systems.

By investing in research and development, businesses can contribute to reducing waste without losing their customer base.

Additionally, Government can introduce Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policies where producers take responsibility for the collection and recycling of sachets. This can create a closed loop system where materials are continuously reused.

Education and Waste Management: Focus on education around waste disposal, recycling programmes and product take back schemes. Government can build a Waste Management Capacity which will likely increase investments in waste management systems. Furthermore, Government can introduce a community based recycling initiatives, where local groups collect and recycle sachets. Last but not the least, government can create public awareness campaigns to educate people about proper disposal and recycling methods. This can create a behavioral shift towards responsible waste management.

Let’s look at some of the Economic and Social Considerations. The emphasis of the potential economic fallout of an immediate ban cannot be overlooked as this ban will cause job loss and disruption in the informal economy. Therefore, it is imperative that the Lagos State Government invest in retraining and reskilling programs for those affected, helping them transition into new roles in the water distribution system and the recycling industry. Additionally, there is need to support the small businesses to adapt to the new regulations by providing financial assistance or subsidies for eco …v .-friendly packaging.

In conclusion, I believe that this approach can foster a cleaner environment while being mindful of economic and social realities. The Lagos State government is able to protect both the environment and the economic well-being of those dependent on the sachet water industry. This creates a more holistic, sustainable solution that aligns with circular economy principles.

Dr. Nkanta, lecturer in Circular Economy, Sustainability and Entrepreneurship, University of the West of Scotland

