Ensuring a safe and sustainable food supply: A collective responsibility for Nigeria’s future

As the world grapples with the challenges of food security and sustainability, Nigeria’s food sector faces a critical juncture. With the nation’s population projected to reach 440 million by 2050, the need for a robust and effective food safety system cannot be overstated. The Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology’s (NIFST) recent communiqué from its Annual National Conference and AGM held in Kano has reignited the call to action for stakeholders to prioritise food safety and quality in Nigeria.

The importance of food safety cannot be overemphasized. Foodborne illnesses pose a significant threat to public health, accounting for an estimated 600 million cases worldwide each year. In Nigeria, the prevalence of foodborne illnesses is reportedly high, with diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and diarrhoea contributing to significant morbidity and mortality rates. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that up to 10 million people in Nigeria suffer from foodborne illnesses annually, resulting in an economic burden of approximately NGN 500 billion (approximately USD 1.3 billion) on the nation’s healthcare system.

Furthermore, the impact of foodborne illnesses is not limited to human health alone. Food safety also has significant economic implications. Foodborne illnesses can result in losses to farmers, food processors, and retailers, negatively impacting the country’s agricultural output and economic growth. In fact, studies have shown that food safety is a major constraint to the growth of the Nigerian food industry, with estimates suggesting that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could be increased by up to 10 percent if food safety standards were improved.

To mitigate the risks associated with foodborne illnesses, Nigeria requires a robust and enforceable food safety framework. This entails the development of effective policies and regulations that ensure stakeholder accountability across the entire food supply chain. The government, in particular, has a crucial role to play in this effort. It must take immediate action to pass the Food Safety Bill into law, establish a functional food safety system at federal, state, and local levels, and recognise food fraud as a significant public health risk with stringent penalties.

In addition, the government must build capacity for risk assessment, monitoring, and evaluation. This involves establishing a robust system for monitoring food safety and quality, conducting regular inspections of food establishments, and enforcing penalties for non-compliance. Furthermore, the government must educate consumers about food safety and its public health implications. This can be achieved through public awareness campaigns, food safety education programs in schools, and collaboration with other stakeholders to promote food safety awareness.

In addition to government efforts, other stakeholders must also play their part in ensuring food safety. Food business operators must implement rigorous approval processes for raw material suppliers and ensure labelling information adheres to Codex standards. They must also adopt Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) principles and food safety management systems to ensure the quality and safety of their products.

Consumers, on the other hand, must exercise caution when purchasing food products and understand the risks associated with poor food safety practices. They must learn to identify safe food and distinguish it from contaminated or spoilt food. This involves being aware of the potential risks associated with certain food products, such as raw meat, seafood, and unpasteurised dairy products, and taking steps to minimise these risks.

Read also: Food crisis in Nigeria: Matters arising

Street food vendors, who account for approximately 50 percent of Nigeria’s food sales, must also acknowledge the health risks linked to poor food safety practices and comply with government regulations on hygiene and sanitation. They must resist the temptation to compromise on food safety for profit and prioritise the health and well-being of their customers.

The media, civil society organisations, research institutes, academia, and international development organisations also have a critical role to play in promoting food safety and quality in Nigeria. They must provide consumer education on food safety and the risks of food fraud, inform the public about reporting mechanisms for suspected food fraud, and support research initiatives aimed at enhancing food safety and reducing the impact of food fraud.

In fact, the media plays a crucial role in promoting food safety awareness. Through regular reports and features on food safety, they can help to educate consumers about the risks associated with poor food safety practices and promote safe food handling practices. Civil society organisations can also play a key role in promoting food safety awareness and advocating for better food safety regulations.

Research institutes and academia also have a critical role to play in promoting food safety and quality in Nigeria. They can conduct research on food safety and develop new technologies to improve food safety and quality. In fact, some institutions in Nigeria are already conducting research on food safety and developing new technologies to improve food safety and quality.

International development organisations can also provide support to Nigeria in its efforts to improve food safety and quality. They can provide technical assistance and funding to support the development of a robust food safety system, including the establishment of food safety laboratories and training programs for food safety inspectors.

Ensuring a safe and sustainable food supply is a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of all stakeholders. The Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology’s (NIFST) call to action serves as a timely reminder that food safety is everyone’s business. By working together, we can create a sustainable food system that promotes economic growth, improves public health, and safeguards the future of Nigeria’s citizens.

Furthermore, the government must take immediate action to establish a functional food safety system and pass the Food Safety Bill into law. Food business operators must implement rigorous approval processes for raw material suppliers and adopt HACCP principles and food safety management systems.

Consumers must exercise caution when purchasing food products and prioritise food safety. Street food vendors must comply with government regulations on hygiene and sanitation. The media, civil society organisations, research institutes, academia, and international development organisations must provide consumer education on food safety and support research initiatives aimed at enhancing food safety and reducing the impact of food fraud.

Share