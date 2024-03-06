D. Weis, Ph.D., is a Swedish resident and an adjunct professor of organisational behaviour at Wagons University. He suffered a cardiac failure when Waggons University celebrated its university licence award at the National University Commission’s building in Abuja.

Coincidentally, it was Prof. Weis’s first visit to Nigeria, and Wagons University, which invited Prof. Weis, did not profile his medical history. The National University Commission and Wagons University showed poor medical evacuation procedures, and Prof. Weis, an imaginary figure, is in a coma at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Organisers of educational events do not demand proof of medical insurance, including repatriation of the remains of participants at Nigeria’s local or international education events.

The University of Lagos and Lagos State University are co-hosting the 11th African University Games in September 2024. The Federation of Africa University Sports organises the African University Games; the Nigerian University Games Association is the 2024 host.

Did the University of Lagos and Lagos State University require the Nigerian University Games Association and the Federation of Africa University Sports to provide proof of medical insurance, including repatriation of student-sportspersons?

A typical school sports hosting contract should include comprehensive medical insurance. Does Nigeria’s insurance firm offer bespoke products or services for education events?

Medical emergency evacuation procedures for the average Nigerian school include telephoning parents or guardians during medical emergencies, although pupils or students may hold a health insurance policy.

Generally, schools’ data management policies expose them to potential liabilities from negligent medical evacuation processes because they neither capture medical insurance data nor require proof of medical insurance.

A university in the United States demanded medical insurance, including repatriation of remains from a globally ranked business school in Africa, because the business school scheduled a five-day study tour to the university.

Planning education events requires demand for medical and repatriation of remaining insurance from each participant. Insurance firms must deliberately partner with organisers of educational events to deepen such a medical insurance culture.

The exciting session of inter-house sports in schools is about to end. There may have been no medical emergencies at those school events due to the participants’ demography, yet the risk of medical emergencies is higher among guests and parents.

Schools and the authorities must have a data collection system that captures health insurance data and preferred hospitals. A documented medical emergency evacuation procedure is better.

Planners of educational events owe a duty of care to students, parents, and guests under the common law, tort law, and Nigerian laws. Duty of care protects the safety of learners against foreseeable injury in school or while on school-based activities taking place elsewhere (National Policy on Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Schools, 2021).

A medical emergency is a catastrophe under Nigeria’s National Policy on Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Schools. Insisting on medical emergencies and repatriating remains is a safety net in case of medical emergencies or death.

Fictionally, Audu, a government official who represented the Nigerian President as a visitor at a convocation ceremony at Furman University, suffered syncope, known as fainting. The university responded haphazardly, and Audu never recovered.

Medical insurance at educational events is a proactive risk management practice that promotes organisation, saves lives, and reduces financial risks and stress. Insurance firms, hospitals, and public and private emergency organisations should offer the education sector bespoke services on medical emergencies and repatriation of remains.

Nigeria’s educational events must benchmark against international standards in a globalised world. Admittedly, a culture of insurance has advanced in other countries.

Globally, educational institutions mandate the purchase of comprehensive medical and travel insurance for participants in foreign studies, study tours, conferences, and other educational events—a show of thoughtful commitment to participants’s safety and well-being.

Insisting on medical insurance that includes repatriation of remains should not be a box-ticking attitude but a practical consideration for organisers of educational events. Adequate insurance coverage provides participants with peace of mind and ensures access to medical care and assistance.

Moreover, medical insurance for educational events facilitates logistics during emergencies, such as medical evacuations or repatriation of remains.

The Federal and State Ministries of Education, the National University Commission, and relevant authorities should issue appropriate guidelines directing organisers of educational events to require proof of medical insurance.

While such guidelines may not have the force of law, educational institutions and organisers often adhere to them to ensure compliance and accountability.

Repositioning Nigeria’s education sector demands functionally critical components such as people, research, real or soft infrastructure, and alumni engagement. Promoting medical insurance coverage at educational events reduces risks and enhances credibility among all stakeholders.

A culture of medical insurance for education events facilitates Nigeria’s achievement of SDG Goal 4 of quality education (the Global Goals).

Enwe is a fintech, education, and retail partner at SRJ Legal.