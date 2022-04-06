Economic burden of non-communicable diseases in Nigeria (III)

Low and middle-income countries like Nigeria are adversely affected by the rapid epidemiological transition of diseases due to limited healthcare, weak healthcare system, and modernisation of lifestyle and dietary habits.

An individual can boost their immune system by eating a balanced diet, taking low salt, drinking enough water, reducing meat intake, reducing caffeine intake, and having a healthy lifestyle. Unhealthy dietary patterns cause considerable risk to an individual’s health and increase the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Another non-communicable disease that is a leading cause of death is diabetes.

Diabetes is a disease of poor glucose control and metabolism. It affects the kidneys, eyes and causes stroke and heart disease.

The causes of diabetes vary from person to person, and diabetes can also be passed down the generations. Still, obesity, poor diet, alcohol consumption, inactive lifestyle, and age are the most frequent factors contributing to diabetes.

Basically, there are four main types of diabetes. These are type 1 diabetes (inadequate insulin secretion), type 2 diabetes (insufficient insulin action), prediabetes (a condition in which blood sugar levels are relatively high but not as high as those of a patient with type 2 diabetes), and gestational diabetes (a kind of diabetes that occurs during pregnancy).

The severity of diabetes symptoms varies depending on how high the blood sugar is. Some patients, particularly those with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, may not have any symptoms at all but the symptoms of type 1 diabetes tend to appear quickly and are more severe.

However, some of the symptoms of type 1 and type 2 diabetes are frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, hunger, increased thirst, fatigue, irritation, blurred vision, sores that take a long time to heal, and frequent infections, such as gum, skin, and vaginal infections.

Although, there is no complete cure for diabetes, and it is impossible to prevent diabetes caused by genes or age factors. Still, diabetes can be controlled through lifestyle and diet changes like regular exercise, a balanced diet, staying hydrated, having quality sleep, and managing stress.

The environment is also one of the risk factors for NCDs. Statistics show that early-life exposure to environmental dangers such as chemicals, radiation, and air pollution may raise the risk of NCDs later in life.

The environment caused nearly two-thirds of the 12.6 million environmental fatalities associated with NCDs. Ambient air pollution accounts for 2.8 million deaths, household air pollution accounts for 3.7 million deaths, and occupational risks account for more than 1 million NCD deaths per year.

Read also: Combating the scourge of non-communicable diseases in developing nations

The economic burden of NCDs is numerous since chronic diseases treatment is always very costly.

First, NCDs and poverty are inextricably related. NCD-related healthcare costs swiftly deplete household resources in low-resource settings. People with NCDs have high healthcare bills, and their families face increased financial risk. Thus, an increase in household expenses on health leads to an unprecedented financial catastrophe and impoverishment.

Also, in developing nations, where patients bear the majority of healthcare expenditures, poor people or people who just escaped the poverty line face the risk of getting extremely poor due to the high and lifelong out-of-pocket health care costs used to treat NCDs. This, in effect, is expected to impede efforts to reduce poverty in low-income nations due to high family healthcare expenses.

Second, NCDs have the potential to drastically alter spending patterns, resulting in considerable reductions in non-medical spending like food and education.

Third, NCDs have severe implications on the emotional and mental stability of the patient and family members.

Fourth, NCDs also affect the employment rate and productivity in the country. People affected mainly by the non-communicable disease in low and middle-income countries are primarily in their productive age and now have limited workability. This reduces the productivity of an economy.

Also, it reduces life expectancy and increases the death rate. Due to their increased risk of exposure to dangerous items like nicotine and limited access to health services, vulnerable and socially disadvantaged people are sicker and die sooner than those in higher social positions.

In conclusion, the economic burden of NCDs includes extensive and expensive treatment and lost income, lower productivity and employment, and pushing millions of people into poverty each year, thereby hindering development. It also affects efforts to reduce poverty, causes mental and emotional instability, and obstructs social and economic growth.

Therefore, individuals and governments should encourage and promote good health habits because it enhances labour productivity, increases labour supply, increases skills for better education and training, reduces health costs, and increases the physical and intellectual capital investment savings.

Finally, it is worth noting that NDCs are not just for men. They are not diseases of lazy people. They are not only for the aged, and they are not diseases of the rich, and over 80 percent of NCDs can be avoided.

Busayo Aderounmu is an economist and researcher.