One lesson on the dangers of a sedentary lifestyle I’ll never forget was a meeting I had at a company boardroom with the CFO, he was telling us how he’s been married for 12 years but he just had his first child 6 years ago and that was because one of his doctors recommended to him that his many hours of sitting was probably one of the reasons for their inability to have a child, so his doctor told him to take ice packs cushions to the office and then put them on his seat and sit on them to cool his lower regions whenever he sat down and when he tried that out and they were able to have their first child and this just showed me that so many of the reasons for the troubles we have from life expectancy, infertility, strokes, diabetes, to heart conditions are due to our lifestyle choices.

One of the reasons is a sedentary lifestyle. We spend anywhere from 5 to 10 hours a day sitting. Let’s do the math: we spend anything between 1 and 4 hours in traffic every day, and we spend between 3 and 6 hours sitting down. We’re looking at between 4 and 10 hours a day sitting down. That’s a lot, and if you look at the history of mankind, there has never really been any period apart from this century and maybe the last one where humans sat for this long.

Effects of a sedentary lifestyle on human health

A sedentary lifestyle refers to a lack of physical activity and exercise, and it can have several negative effects on human health. Some of the effects of a sedentary lifestyle on human health include:

Increased risk of obesity: A sedentary lifestyle can lead to weight gain and obesity, as physical activity helps to burn calories and maintain a healthy weight.

Increased risk of cardiovascular disease: Lack of exercise can lead to high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, and an increased risk of heart disease.

Increased risk of type 2 diabetes: A sedentary lifestyle can lead to insulin resistance and an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Increased risk of certain types of cancer: Physical activity can help reduce the risk of certain types of cancer, such as colon, breast, and lung cancer.

Increased risk of depression and anxiety: Exercise has been shown to improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, so a lack of exercise can lead to an increased risk of these conditions.

Decreased bone density: Regular weight-bearing exercise helps to build and maintain bone density, so a sedentary lifestyle can lead to decreased bone density and an increased risk of osteoporosis.

Decreased muscle strength and flexibility: Lack of physical activity can lead to decreased muscle strength and flexibility, which can increase the risk of falls and injuries.

It’s important to note that even small amounts of physical activity can have significant health benefits. Incorporating regular exercise and physical activity into daily routines can help mitigate the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle on human health.

I have written an earlier article on the dangers of long hours in traffic holdups on human health and covered some solutions that I believe, over time, we should be able to implement for the benefit of all.

I hope HR organizations all over the world are looking at ways to improve our home-to-work commute options. I believe a hybrid system is best suited for the cities in which we live, and for the periods in which we spend in the office, I will suggest you take breaks and try and spend as much time as you can stand up.

One of the ceremonies in scrum is called Daily Stand-Up, which is a 15-minute meeting whereby the team gets together and discusses what they are working on, what they worked on yesterday, and what impediments exist.

It’s done standing up. I think we should have more meetings standing up if possible, and certain executives have standing desks. We need to incorporate these habits of taking breaks from long periods of sitting down and getting up and walking around, just generally having as much time as we can standing up and walking, which is what our bodies are built for.

We know what the impact of financial and job stress is on health and that loneliness can hasten death, particularly for old people.

Now we know what a sedentary lifestyle is doing to heart disease, stroke, and cancer trends before we blame arthritis, joint pain, knee pain, back pain, etc. on getting older. Let’s evaluate our lifestyles, the sugars and refined foods we eat that create inflammation in our bodies, and our sedentary lifestyle before we blame ageing!

The sedentary lifestyle we lead at work and home, coupled with our lack of physical activity during leisure time, is taking a toll on our health. It’s time to take action and prioritize exercise for a healthier and happier life!

Due to the advent of technology, a lot of people have already gotten used to a sedentary lifestyle. Unfortunately, this could take a toll on overall wellness. Protect yourself from it by staying physically active as much as you can!

If you sit for more than 6 hours per day, you are living a sedentary lifestyle. Less than 5000 steps per day may indicate a sedentary lifestyle.

Open a fitness app and check how many steps you’ve taken today.

