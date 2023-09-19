Commitment to educational excellence for stimulating other communities: The Fiditi story

Education plays a crucial role in the development of a nation, and it is a responsibility that should be shared by the entire community. When a community actively supports and promotes education, it leads to improved outcomes for students. Additionally, it strengthens the bond between schools and society, fostering a culture of shared responsibility for future generations. In Nigeria, there has been a noticeable increase in community engagement aimed at bringing about lasting improvements in schools and school systems.

In line with the African proverb that states “it takes a village to raise a child,” the Fiditi community exemplified this sentiment on September 9, 2023, at the Fiditi Grammar School. The community showcased their dedication to educational excellence through volunteerism during the official launch and ground-breaking ceremony of the Fiditi Study Center, which is affiliated with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Fiditi, a historic town located in the Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State, Nigeria, has garnered admiration from many Nigerians due to its achievements in various fields such as education, agriculture, culture, and tradition. Situated approximately 41 km away from Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, Fiditi is home to a population of over ten thousand people.

On a momentous day, led by the esteemed Onifiditi-In-Council, His Royal Majesty Oba Sakiru Oyewole Oyelere, the proud residents of Fiditi, along with distinguished individuals, friends, and well-wishers, embarked on a majestic procession to the site of the NOUN Study Center. This event symbolized their unwavering dedication to fostering educational excellence within the community.

Notable personalities at the ceremony include Governor Seyi Makinde, ably represented by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Mr Abiodun Aikomo; the Alawe of Awe, Oba Cornelius Taiwo; Engineer Femi Babalola; and Rear Admiral Olusegun Egbedina (retd).

Other dignitaries at the prestigious event include the Chairperson and Managing Director/CEO of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs Oluwatomi Somefun; Pastor Jide Ojurongbe, who represented the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God; Prince Koleade Aderemi, Dr Tunde Oloko and Professor Tunde Oluokun and old students of Fiditi Grammar School.

Importantly, Senator (Dr) Bode Olajumoke, an old student of Fiditi Grammar School and icon of the Bode Olajumoke Youth Empowerment Foundation (BOYEF) Skills Acquisition Centre was present at the event. The distinguished Senator charged Fiditi Indigenes to brace up for overcoming the task ahead in successfully birthing the university.

During the official launch and ground-breaking ceremony, the people of Fiditi showcased their remarkable sense of humanity, which is a source of pride for every individual I have encountered in the past four decades. They demonstrated their commitment to a noble cause by selflessly volunteering their time and energy to support education.

Frankly, education is a vital element in enhancing the overall quality of human resources. It plays a crucial role in developing new skills, cultural values, and behavioural patterns necessary for the industry. In the face of rapid technological advancements and the advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, education has become a key indicator of a nation’s technological prowess.

Despite the challenges faced, it is commendable that the people of Fiditi have chosen to take control of their own destiny. They understand the importance of education for their children and for the youth not just within the country, but also beyond. It is worth noting that Nigeria has a significant youth bulge, which means that it is crucial to implement a three-pronged approach of engagement, empowerment, and employment in order to harness the potential of this youth bulge and turn it into an asset.

It’s worthy to state that the BOYEF Skills Acquisition Centre which is co-located on the grounds of Fiditi Grammar School is awaiting commissioning during the School’s Platinum Anniversary in February 2024. This, according to a respected indigene of the community, is another initiative to absorb the God-given energies of Nigerian Youths in the foreseeable future.

Having a university in a community is a way of engaging our youth and serves as a catalyst for value reorientation and leadership development. By effectively harnessing the potential of our young population, we can transform them into valuable assets for national development. This will also help prevent them from engaging in vices that could pose a threat to national security.

It is disheartening to see some of our young people, both male and female, involved in drug abuse and various criminal activities. These negative trends raise concerns about the future of our youth and our nation as a whole. If this destructive pattern persists, how can we inspire our young people to become dedicated leaders who will shape the future of our country? Building a nation requires a generation of committed leaders who embody qualities such as discipline, integrity, and strong leadership. These values are essential for societal development and the continuous reinvention of our nation.

In the present day, some of our young individuals are actively contributing to the progress of our society by excelling in their businesses. They have been provided with opportunities for engagement, empowerment, and employment by various entities such as families, friends, and NGOs, as well as local, state, and federal governments. These efforts aim to cultivate productive citizens who can contribute to the nation’s growth.

However, there is still much work to be done in order to fully realize the aspirations of the Fiditi community. To ensure the successful completion of the Fiditi Study Center of the NOUN and achieve a remarkable level of success, support and assistance from various sectors of the community are crucial. With that being said, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Fiditi for their visionary mindset and unwavering dedication to leaving a lasting legacy for future generations. Thank you for your commitment.