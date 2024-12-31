Climate change and the scramble for survival

The world’s food systems are facing an unprecedented challenge—climate change. It’s impacting the very foundation of our food security and nutrition, posing a significant threat globally, with particularly severe consequences expected in regions like sub-Saharan Africa. A recent consultation by the FSN Forum underscores the urgent need to address this complex issue.

Climate change as a “Hunger-Risk Multiplier”

Climate change acts as a ‘hunger-risk multiplier,’ amplifying existing vulnerabilities in food systems. Erratic rainfall, extreme weather events, and long-term changes in temperature directly impact agriculture, livestock, and fisheries, putting immense pressure on those who depend on them for their livelihoods.

The consequences of inaction are dire, especially for sub-Saharan Africa, a region already facing significant challenges with poverty and food insecurity. The FSN Forum projects 24 million more malnourished children by 2050, exacerbating these vulnerabilities and leading to devastating economic and social consequences. Malnutrition undermines human capital, hindering physical and cognitive development and impeding economic growth. Moreover, widespread malnutrition can fuel social unrest, instability, and even conflict, as communities struggle to cope with resource scarcity and economic hardship. This is a development crisis that threatens the stability and prosperity of entire regions.

The three pathways to undernutrition

Climate change doesn’t just make the weather weird; it messes with our food in some really serious ways and creates a perfect storm for malnutrition.

First off, it makes it harder to actually get food. Think about it—if a huge flood wipes out a farmer’s crops, or a drought dries everything up, there’s suddenly a lot less food available. And even if there is food somewhere else, if roads are flooded or bridges are down, it’s tough to get it to the people who need it. This shortage then makes prices go sky-high, so even if there is food in the shops, many families just can’t afford it.

Climate change poses a severe threat to the well-being of young children by disrupting essential care and feeding practices. Climate-related disasters often lead to displacement and chaotic conditions, making it extremely difficult for families to provide adequate nutrition and care for their infants.

In addition, climate change basically makes it easier for people to get sick in the first place. Changes in temperature and rainfall can create perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes that spread diseases like malaria. Warmer temperatures can also help germs thrive, leading to more outbreaks of things like cholera and food poisoning. When people are constantly battling illnesses, their bodies can’t absorb nutrients properly, which makes malnutrition even worse.

A systemic challenge

A comprehensive, systemic approach is essential to address the interconnected challenges of climate change, food security, and nutrition.

First, we must invest in climate-smart agriculture. This involves practices like conserving water, managing soil health effectively, and diversifying the crops we grow and the livestock we raise.

Second, we need to strengthen social safety nets. Programs that provide food assistance, cash transfers, and access to essential health services can act as a critical buffer for vulnerable populations when climate-related shocks occur, helping them maintain their nutritional status during difficult times.

Third, improving access to quality healthcare is paramount. Ensuring that everyone, particularly pregnant women and children, can access healthcare services is crucial for both preventing and treating malnutrition.

Crucially, promoting sustainable diets plays a vital role. Encouraging shifts towards more nutritious and environmentally friendly food choices can significantly reduce the environmental footprint of our food systems while simultaneously improving public health.

These four areas—climate-smart agriculture, strong social safety nets, improved healthcare access, and the promotion of sustainable diets—form the cornerstones of a truly effective strategy to address the interconnected challenges of climate change, food security, and nutrition.

The need for cross-sectoral collaboration

The FSN Forum consultation emphasised the importance of cross-sectoral collaboration. Climate change, food security, and nutrition are interconnected issues that require integrated solutions. Policymakers, researchers, and practitioners from different sectors—including agriculture, health, environment, and social protection—must work together to develop and implement effective strategies.

This is a huge challenge, no doubt, but it’s one we can overcome. The key is to understand how climate change, food security, and nutrition are all tangled up together. If we can get everyone working together—from farmers and scientists to policymakers and community leaders—we can build food systems that are stronger and more sustainable, ensuring everyone has access to the healthy food they need to thrive. We can’t afford to wait; we need to act now, before things get even worse. This means not only coming up with new technologies but also making real policy changes and committing, as a global community, to tackling the root causes of climate change and the inequalities that make some people more vulnerable than others.

Ota Akhigbe is a development expert with over 15 years of experience driving social impact across Africa. As Director of Partnerships and Programmes at eHealth Africa, she focuses on building collaborations to improve healthcare and address critical development challenges, including food security in the face of climate change.

