Changing governance through ‘reforms’ in Nigeria

Exceptional leaders influence politics and governance through their reforms and principles. Principles are guidelines; they are steps taken to achieve a particular goal. The goal of political leadership is to deliver the masses from oppression and take them to winsome and delightful land. Since the onset of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration, we have witnessed critical reforms in the power sector, in the petroleum industry, in the judiciary, in security, in diplomatic and foreign affairs relations, in food production, in the banking industry, in commerce and entrepreneurship, and most recently in taxation. Most of the reforms are unique in the sense that they impose the most unimaginable or courageous policies ever to be seen in the country’s political terrain. The North has cried out that the tax reforms would impoverish them, yet 80 percent of Northerners do not keep their money in the bank.

Controversial issues of 2024 came from three economists—Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and Jim Robinson—for their work on how institutions affect prosperity. There’s no gainsaying the fact that political reforms have more or less demeaned the struggles of poor citizens and rendered great men and women estranged in their country. This is why so many brains and professionals choose to suffer for the good people rather than wicked autocratic leaders. Nations fail or prosper because of the robust and representative institutions. It is the sort of political institution that a country has developed that determines if that nation prospers or not. We do not advocate that what took place in South Africa, Ghana, Liberia, or somewhere else must happen before Nigeria would have more inclusive, transparent, and accountable institutions.

The map of Nigeria, amongst other things, shows the administrative divisions: states, LGAs, and senatorial districts. It features the cities, towns, roads, highways, airports, and, most importantly, the natural resources (oil fields, coal mines, agricultural regions, deposits of diamonds, lead, bitumen, gold, zinc, etc.). The map says a lot about the diversity of strategic locations, such as access to the Atlantic Ocean and proximity to European and African markets. Our leaders may or may not be interested in such analysis, but the incoming regime in Nigeria would have to see a way of increasing more taxes, which ultimately will speed up the stamping of the unbelievable in the country. Therefore, a prepared leader is meant to study the aforementioned and underscore strategic areas of growth and development for the common good.

General Sani Abacha carried out despotic policies that neither affected the Naira-dollar exchange nor made food the most expensive commodity. He didn’t make petrol to be out of reach for the ordinary Nigerians. Built into every mistake is increased knowledge and understanding. If the political leaders in Nigeria are not marking time, why won’t there be real effort and attention needed to move the country forward, not just by utterances or disposition? Good things are rarely easy or cheap. There are no quick fixes. All are bound to testify to the efficiency and effectiveness of the tax reforms in recreating the fortunes of the nation.

Sam Parker once said, “When you decide to cross the line that separates failure from success, you will discover that not everyone will applaud your choice.” Whether Nigeria is moving to failure or success must not be the verdict of sycophants nor analysts. We would wait and see. When leaders do not take pride in personal growth, they neither heed nor care to know what the people’s opinion about them is.

Some part of Nigeria is put on a sleeping mode every first working day of the week, and it is just part of the reforms. Yes, we could agree that security threats, natural disasters, political upheavals, economic turmoil, hunger, diseases, pandemics, etc., are ravaging the world, but the solution to Nigeria’s problems is economic reforms. Good governance is built on the principles of transparency, accountability, and participation. Nigeria does not follow any principles in governance, politics, or leadership. There’s widespread poverty, inequality, and social unrest orchestrated by a lack of visionary leadership.

Finally, perfection in leadership is not like human perfection but arises through a cordial relationship with the led. Our leaders in mockery of principles have failed every little test. If we check the civilian presidents or the military heads of state so far in Nigeria, are we progressing or retrogressing? Most elites and politicians are very insecure. They have no commitment to any goal. They lack an anchor for their selves. Money is the solution to all their problems. Their influence has led to hedonistic and permissive philosophy by our intellectuals in high positions. All that the leaders want is adulation and popularity.

Hopelessly, the effects are seen on many young men and women hooked on dissent or despair. They have never solved any endemic problems or perennial issues in the country. They do not have such honour of search and discovery. No wonder Abraham Lincoln, a former American president, once said, “No one can be a president or lead well without a copy of the Bible.”

Obiotika Wilfred Toochukwu; St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Awgbu, Anambra State.

