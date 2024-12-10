Bank directors pledge support for inclusive tax reforms

Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman, Board Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN)

The Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN) has reaffirmed the association’s commitment to policies aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

Speaking during a pivotal meeting with Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy & Tax Reforms Committee, Mustafa Chike-Obi, chairman of BDAN, highlighted the importance of fostering a collaborative approach to ensure that proposed tax reforms benefit all stakeholders.

“As an association, we are aligned with initiatives that promote fiscal accountability and support sustainable economic growth. While we have no fundamental issues with the proposed reforms, it is imperative to ensure that their implementation is inclusive and considers the nuances of the banking sector,” Chike-Obi stated.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, provided a platform for BDAN delegates, led by Chike-Obi, to engage with Oyedele and his team on the proposed tax reform bills—The Nigeria Tax Bill HB. 1759 and The Nigeria Tax Administration Bill 2024 HB. 1756.

Discussions centered on the potential impact of the reforms on the banking sector and the broader economy.

During the dialogue, Chike-Obi commended the committee’s efforts to address Nigeria’s fiscal challenges, emphasising that the reforms represent an opportunity to eliminate inefficiencies and foster a more resilient economy. He also underscored the importance of continuous engagement between the government and the private sector, noting that “the banking industry thrives on stability and trust. We urge the Committee to maintain open channels of communication, ensuring that reforms are both effective and equitable. Collaboration is key to achieving the common goal of a stronger economy.”

Adebukola Orenuga, BDAN’s chief executive, reinforced this stance by emphasising the role of stakeholder involvement in shaping fiscal reforms. “Tax policy should be a shared vision between the government and the private sector,” she said. “As representatives of the banking sector, we are committed to providing constructive input that will help create an enabling environment for businesses and individuals alike.”

Responding to the Association’s input, Taiwo Oyedele acknowledged the importance of active stakeholder participation in policymaking processes. “We extended invitations to public hearings earlier in the process, but unfortunately, many stakeholders did not respond. However, moving forward, we encourage more proactive engagement to ensure policies are well-rounded and inclusive,” he remarked.

The meeting revealed the mutual commitment of BDAN and the Presidential Fiscal Policy & Tax Reforms Committee to fostering policies that drive sustainable growth. Both parties agreed on the need for ongoing dialogue to navigate the complexities of implementing the proposed reforms in a way that promotes fiscal stability and economic progress.

