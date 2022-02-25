Challenges of working remotely in Nigeria

One of the aftermaths of the COVID-19 pandemic after 2020 was a total restructuring of labour delivery globally. To ensure safety, reduce labour and running costs, organizations have adopted a work pattern that gives their employees more flexibility and convenience to work from the comfort of their homes why ensuring they maximize their performance.

This has become a standard practice for most organizations. Some organizations have adopted this hybrid system permanently while others give their employees the luxury of working remotely and being physically present in the office. Meetings are held online via media and video platforms like Zoom, Google Meet and others regardless of one’s location.

Organizations in Nigeria are also leveraging this opportunity for wider reach, meetings, training and engagement with clients and customers. Timesheets and work plans are strictly adhered to daily, weekly or monthly. There exist certain challenges working from home, especially when one is used to a system where people are confined to a block space called an office. Certain individuals have expressed mixed feelings about their experiences and the challenges that come with working remotely in Nigeria.

To be very productive and result-oriented in a remote position, there is a need for a strong knowledge of information technology and communication. Lack of periodic training on and off the job has made it challenging for individuals with low knowledge of smart devices especially computers, software, applications and other high tech gadgets. Working remotely will require constant and effective communication particularly for the task that requires a team effort. Remote jobs also require a steady power supply to power one’s gadgets, computers and other working devices to be fully committed to achieving deliverables and work plans.

The lack of a steady power supply in most cities in Nigeria is stalling the opportunity of working remotely for some persons. A private source of power is a necessity and major requirement to work from home. The cost of a generator set, fuel price, solar equipment and maintenance are very expensive for a single individual to incur to get official jobs done, mostly when labour in Nigeria is cheap with low remuneration.

Nigeria’s labour payment system of salaries monthly sometimes encourages slackness as compared to hourly pay for labour. Value of work and deliverables can be easily quantified and measured on an hourly basis than monthly. The low payment for labour in Nigeria has made hourly pay nearly impossible to adopt.

Team collaboration and proper information are part of the challenges faced as a remote worker. This is a global challenge that is not only peculiar to Nigeria. Many professions like health workers, engineers, technical workers, menial workers, unskilled workers and a few others would require one’s physical presence at workplaces.

These professionals must involve in face-to-face contact and team collaboration in rendering their services. Social isolation and loneliness could pose a challenge also. It is necessary sometimes to relate with colleagues in similar professions as it enables one to learn from senior fellows and experts in a particular area. Social isolation and loneliness can give room to slackness and low productivity if not managed properly.

There are also concerns with proper time management and staying motivated to deliver certain tasks. Remote workers find it challenging to manage their time properly as other activities within and outside their homes could eat up their time, hence, managing their time becomes a constrain.

Motivation and time management are easier within office settings. Individuals who work remotely are faced with family distractions, especially for women and individuals with little kids or wards that requires so much attention and close monitoring.

While working remotely can be challenging in Nigeria, it equally comes with numerous benefits. It gives greater work flexibility, creates a work-life balance, reduces mental stress, burn-out and less time on commuting to work and back home, reduces cases of staff turnover and saves companies from work-related running costs and reduces the need for work or office spaces.

Working remotely is one of the realities and aftermaths of the COVID-19 pandemic and it has come to stay. The challenges above can be cushioned as some organizations assist their remote employees to manage some issues that could arise. Some create other private workspaces closer to their employee’s homes, allowances to cushion some expenses, while some organization gives their employee the choice to decide when to come to the office or work remotely, so long as they deliver on their work plan and produce results.

Challenges of working remotely in Nigeria can be surmounted if organizations and employees commit themselves to making it work and plan for certain challenges that could arise in the future.

Alikor Victor is a development & health economist