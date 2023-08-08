Captain Hosa Okunbo: A legacy of excellence

On this second memorial anniversary, we pay tribute to the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Captain Hosa Okunbo as we commend his children and family for their unwavering commitment to sustaining his extraordinary achievements.

Captain Okunbo was a man of exceptional character, a visionary leader, and an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Born on the 7th of January, 1957, in Benin City, Nigeria, he possessed an innate passion for excellence that propelled him to great heights in both his personal and professional life.

From a young age, Okunbo exhibited a strong sense of determination and an unwavering belief in the power of hard work. These qualities would define his journey and lay the foundation for his remarkable success.

Captain Okunbo’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish several successful businesses, including the Ocean Marine Security Limited, a leading provider of maritime security services in Nigeria. His astute business acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence propelled his ventures to great heights, earning him numerous accolades and recognition both nationally and internationally.

Beyond his entrepreneurial pursuits, Okunbo was a man of deep compassion and a fervent desire to make a positive impact on society. He was deeply committed to the development of his community and the empowerment of his fellow Nigerians. He spearheaded various initiatives in education, healthcare, and youth empowerment, touching the lives of countless individuals and transforming communities.

Captain Okunbo’s legacy goes far beyond his business achievements and philanthropic endeavors. He was a man of integrity, a role model, and a mentor to many. He possessed a remarkable ability to inspire and motivate others, encouraging them to reach for their dreams and strive for greatness. His leadership style was marked by humility, compassion, and a genuine concern for the well-being of those around him.

Today, as we remember Captain Okunbo, we also commend his children, family for their unwavering commitment to sustaining his legacies. They have embraced his vision, carrying forward his philanthropic activities and ensuring that his impact continues to be felt in the lives of many. Their dedication to preserving his values and principles is a testament to the profound influence he had on their lives.

To Captain Okunbo’s children, we commend you for your strength, resilience, and determination to uphold your father’s legacy. Your continued efforts to carry forward his philanthropic initiatives and commitment to community development are truly commendable. You have embraced the responsibility of being custodians of his vision, and in doing so; you have become beacons of hope and inspiration to others.

In the face of adversity, you have demonstrated the same unwavering commitment to excellence that defined your father’s life. Your collective efforts in sustaining his legacies exemplify the power of unity and the strength that can be found in a shared purpose. Your father would undoubtedly be immensely proud of the remarkable individuals you have become.

As we bid farewell to Okunbo, let us remember him not only for his remarkable achievements but also for the indelible mark he left in the hearts and minds of all who knew him. His legacy of excellence, compassion, and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on society will continue to inspire and guide us for generations to come.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his children continue to shine as beacons of hope, carrying forward his remarkable legacy.

.Ifetayo and Ochoga are journalists