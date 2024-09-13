Building a stronger brand: The power of financial management and CSR

Success Ajilore is a highly seasoned accounting professional and business analyst with over eleven years of experience specialising in enhancing operational efficiency, policy improvement, governance, and process optimization of various companies in Nigeria.

In today’s competitive business landscape, brand building is critical for a business to maintain loyalty and a loyal customer base. Customer loyalty is not solely tied to product quality but also to value, trust, and societal contributions. Meeting these expectations requires effective financial management and corporate social responsibility (CSR), with Nigerian brands as a case study. Aligning these fundamentals allows brands to achieve success beyond their imagination.

The foundation: Effective financial management

Effective financial management is crucial for a business’s growth and success. It involves organising and directing financial resources, ensuring clarity and transparency for board members. This approach ensures long-term sustainability, with plans for costing, budgeting, risk management, and other financial concerns in place. Sound financial planning provides stability for long-term success, even in market turbulence and uncertainty.

Financial stability is a prerequisite for innovation. The ability to innovate, invest, and diversify as a brand hinges on how well finances are managed. This requires a competent financial team, including financial managers, accountants, and auditors, who are responsible for setting financial principles that must be adhered to. These principles cover tracking expenses, building buffer reserves, managing debt, saving and reinvesting, and regularly reviewing and adjusting financial plans. Implementing these principles ushers in a stable and effective financial management system that offers immeasurable benefits.

Apple Inc. serves as a clear example in this regard. In a recent review of the company’s financial history, its financial strength led to new investments in renewable energy and initiatives to reduce global carbon emissions. These investments are strategic, not only offering financial gains but also positively impacting society, thereby enhancing the company’s brand. This highlights the intersection between financial stability and corporate social responsibility in brand building.

The moral compass: Corporate Social Responsibility

With effective financial management in place, one sure way to drive customer loyalty and retention is through public relations. Public relations encompass activities aimed at fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between a brand and its audience. For brand building, corporate social responsibility (CSR) plays a pivotal role. CSR is about giving back to society and fostering goodwill while indirectly promoting the brand’s reputation. It serves as a measure of a brand’s moral stance; brands that fail to demonstrate tangible CSR efforts risk damaging their reputation and losing public respect over time.

Whether through community events, infrastructure support, scholarships, or sponsorships, all forms of CSR contribute to a brand’s image. Current market trends show that consumers increasingly value a brand’s contributions to society. For example, Tony Elumelu’s UBA scholarship scheme demonstrates a recognition of the importance of education and a willingness to help the underprivileged. Such initiatives set the bank apart and boost its customer base.

Supporting the impact of CSR, a 2023 survey by Cone Communications found that 87 percent of consumers said they would patronise a brand because it had positively impacted society through sponsored activities. Conversely, 76 percent said they would not support brands that focused solely on products or services without contributing to the greater good. This data underscores the importance of CSR in influencing consumer preferences and behaviour, and by extension, brand loyalty.

Financial management and CSR are interconnected, with financial stability laying the groundwork for CSR activities. A competent financial team can allocate resources for CSR initiatives, enhancing a brand’s reputation and boosting financial performance. Harvard Business School research shows high CSR investments lead to higher returns on equity. When balanced, these factors drive brand building, customer loyalty, employee satisfaction, and positive recognition.

Challenges and considerations

While financial management and CSR can solidify a brand’s identity, the process presents challenges. CSR investments can often exceed budget limits, especially for larger companies. Managing these investments requires careful financial planning to avoid straining the company’s finances. It is recommended that brands, particularly emerging ones, save adequately before embarking on CSR programs, even if it takes several years to accumulate the necessary funds.

Additionally, brands often lack the necessary research and analysis to guide their CSR efforts. Impacting society requires detailed research, addressing key questions such as Why, Who, When, Where, What, and How. Proper research ensures that CSR activities align with a brand’s mission and avoid potential backlash. For instance, Shell Nigeria has faced criticism for its environmental impact despite offering employment and scholarships, leading to reputational damage. This underscores the need for companies to carefully choose CSR initiatives that provide long-term value in line with ethical standards.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the interplay between financial management and corporate social responsibility forms the foundation for brand building. When a brand’s financial resources are well managed, CSR activities can be effectively carried out, positively impacting the brand’s reputation. Conversely, successful CSR initiatives lead to increased engagement and financial gains for the brand.

Brands aiming for long-term success must invest in effective financial management and public relations tools to foster customer loyalty and sustain their success in a competitive market. Companies that strike this balance will not only survive but thrive, leaving an indelible mark for future emulation.