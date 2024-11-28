Bridging the gap: Revolutionising entrepreneurship education in Africa

In 2019, while working as an analyst focused on African and Middle Eastern markets, I discovered a troubling pattern: comprehensive information about local businesses was scarce and fragmented. My role, which involved reverse-engineering the business models of various companies to understand their inner workings, highlighted this gap, and sparked my interest in entrepreneurship education, particularly within the African context.

This issue came into sharper focus two years later while I was pursuing my master’s degree at Imperial College London. As one of only two Africans in a class of 70, I noticed that African startups were largely missing from our business curriculum—revealing a disconnect between traditional business education and the entrepreneurial realities on the continent.

This disconnect isn’t just an academic concern—it’s a barrier to economic development. Youth unemployment stands at 9.8 percent in sub-Saharan Africa, and projections indicate that 90 percent of new jobs will emerge from small and medium enterprises. Africa needs practical, locally relevant entrepreneurship education. It’s not just business theory – we’re talking about equipping the next generation of entrepreneurs with tools to drive economic growth across the continent.

The educational disconnect

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, only 25 percent of African university graduates feel adequately prepared to start their businesses. While many African universities and business schools offer strong theoretical foundations, they often fall short in equipping students to navigate the unique challenges of the African market.

While business schools might teach finance or marketing in general terms, they often overlook specific skills that are needed to run successful businesses in Africa’s dynamic environment – like networking, fundraising, and even pivoting.

Digital literacy for entrepreneurs is another factor. With Africa’s digital economy expected to contribute $712 billion to Africa’s GDP by 2050, entrepreneurs need a solid understanding of digital tools and services that enhance their business operations.

Bridging theory and practice in entrepreneurial education

To address these gaps, we must emphasise practical, hands-on training that reflects our market realities by integrating real-world data, case studies, and experiential learning into our educational programmes.

By working with local data, entrepreneurs can understand the specific market conditions they will face, making learning highly relevant and applicable, as they can immediately see how theoretical concepts translate into actionable strategies within their market contexts.

For example, a case study on a successful African e-commerce platform’s expansion can provide valuable lessons on consumer behaviour, regulatory environments, and economic volatility. Practical application of this knowledge allows aspiring entrepreneurs to simulate these experiences and anticipate real-life hurdles they will likely face in their own ventures.

The role of technology in entrepreneurship education

Technology is transforming entrepreneurship education, and Africa must take advantage. AI, for example, can personalise learning experiences for entrepreneurs by tailoring educational content to meet individual needs and preferences.

Online learning platforms make education accessible to underserved and remote populations, and tech-driven business solutions are enabling African entrepreneurs to solve complex challenges more efficiently and reach broader markets.

This can change business education and ensure that more entrepreneurs, particularly those in underserved or remote areas, can access the resources and training they need to succeed.

Shaping the future of entrepreneurship education

Looking ahead, I envision a future where entrepreneurship education in Africa is deeply rooted in our local realities while leveraging global best practices. By combining ideas and theory with technology, data, and the practical lessons of those who came before, local entrepreneurs can build sustainable businesses, create jobs, and transform their communities.

To achieve this vision, we need collaborative efforts from governments, educational institutions, and the private sector. Here are some key areas of focus:

1. Public-Private Partnerships: Joint efforts can lead to the creation of more inclusive entrepreneurship programs that reach underserved communities.

2. Funding and Investment: Both governments and the private sector should provide financial support, grants, or scholarships for aspiring entrepreneurs.

3. Policy Changes: Governments can create more supportive ecosystems by reducing business registration hurdles and offering tax incentives for startups.

4. Educational Reform: Entrepreneurship education should be included in formal schooling, with curricula that emphasise practical skills and real-world problem-solving.

5. Leveraging Technology: Emerging technologies like AI, digital platforms, and online learning tools can democratise access to quality entrepreneurship education, particularly in remote areas.

For educators, policymakers, and aspiring entrepreneurs, Africa’s entrepreneurial future is full of promise, but achieving it demands a shared commitment. We need to invest in practical, relevant education that prepares the next generation with skills suited to our unique markets. By doing so, we can unlock Africa’s entrepreneurial potential and drive sustainable economic growth for generations to come.

Adeola Adebayo is the CEO/Product Lead (Co-founder) at Bidhaa, a digital library that offers founders and product teams a wealth of resources for Product research, strategy, and operations in the African market.

