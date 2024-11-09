Lagos moves to tackle unemployment with entrepreneurship drive

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos has said that the state is making efforts to boost entrepreneurship to tackle the high rate of youth unemployment in the country.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for artisans and tradesmen in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu reassured there was an ongoing campaign aimed at assisting Lagos residents in securing well-paying employment and acquiring world-class skills, with the objective of decreasing the nation’s unemployment rate.

Read also: Naira to extend gains as US eyes unemployment data

He stated that the government was committed to equipping artisans and tradesmen with the necessary skill sets to deliver quality services, safeguard their standard of living, and contribute to the development of a more robust and resilient Nigerian economy.

“The world is changing quickly. Technology is getting better, and people want different things,” he said.

“The skills you have learned will help you keep up with these changes and find new opportunities. You now have the knowledge and skills to do greater things,” he added.

He noted that entrepreneurs are the backbone of the economy, noting that they are the largest employer of labour and solution providers.

He stated that Lagos is committed to boosting entrepreneurship, adding that the state has trained over 7,400 artisans, provided support and mentorship.

He said that by providing them with essential knowledge, practical skills, and an innovative mindset, the state is not only enhancing entrepreneurs’ livelihoods but also playing a vital role in developing a competitive workforce that will drive Lagos into a new era of advancement.

“You are our vehicle to building a brighter tomorrow,” he noted.

A total of 1,200 individuals have received upskilling, including 800 artisans and 400 tradesmen.

The training programmes span across the three Senatorial districts of Lagos State.

The governor also announced an increase in the annual subvention to the Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans (LASCOTA) from N12 million to N15 million, and mentioned that the association will receive a new bus.

Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe, commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, described the up-skilling of artisans and tradesme as a noteworthy socio-economic intervention by the state government.

The initiative, he noted exemplifies the commitment of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration to ensure that practicing artisans swiftly adapt to the evolving dynamics of their respective trades.

“The Up-skilling of Artisans and Tradesmen training is designed to equip artisans with essential technical and entrepreneurial skills, thereby enhancing their efficiency and productivity to enable them to compete effectively in the marketplace,” he said.

According to him, the training ensure that artisans become 21st Century complaints in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. plus development Agenda which includes; Social inclusion, Gender-equality and Youth Empowerment.

He says the training programme shows the focus of the government to grow and support micro, small and medium enterprises through skills development in Lagos.

Read also: Addressing youth unemployment in Africa: Pathways to sustainable solutions

He said the graduation ceremony was unique because a total number of 1,200 graduating trainees (800 Artisans and 400 Tradesmen) will be empowered with modern equipment for financial sustainably.

The training, he further explained was held simultaneously in three centers namely; Government Technical College, Agidingbi, Ikotun and Ikorodu areas of Lagos State.

He said the training commenced on July 26, and ended on September 22nd – a period of eight weeks.

Share