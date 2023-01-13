Boring relationship? check for these three alignment

Hey single ladies,

Do you know that feeling when you’ve been in several relationships, but they always end because there’s nothing to talk about? It’s always boring and less impactful. There was never a progressive conversation, and it just felt dry and empty. I understand what you’re going through. I’ve been there too.

Sometimes, you enter into a relationship with someone because you believe you are a good match. You may have been attracted to their physical features or their sense of humor, but relationships are much more complex than that.

When you find yourself unable to connect on a deeper level after some time of being together, it might be that some foundational requirements are missing in your relationship.

Now, if you get these alignments right, it’ll help you to choose better in your next relationship choice.

1. Values Alignment

Values are the principles that guide our decisions in life. It determines who we talk to, how we connect with people, the decisions we make, our lifestyles, and the things we keep as priorities.

If your values are centered around integrity, hard work, spirituality, and philanthropy, it’s important that you date someone who shares these values with you.

If you choose to be in a relationship with someone simply because you like them, rather than because you share similar values and goals you’ll soon be out of that relationship.

2, Beliefs Alignment

Sometimes, you might find yourself arguing with your partner over certain things just because their perception of that topic is completely different from yours.

While you may believe that women should go to school and study as far as earning a Ph.D. if your partner believes that women should not go beyond secondary school or a particular level, that can lead to two different belief systems in operation.

While you may believe in a woman exploring and becoming better, your partner may hold more traditional views. Instead of being at loggerheads with each other in the relationship, make sure you have open and honest conversations about your differences. Don’t rush into relationships. Take the time to build friendships first, so you can understand how your new friend thinks before committing to dating them.

3, Expectations Management

It is important to take the time to understand what your partner wants in the relationship. Both of you need to consider why you entered the relationship and what you want out of it.

If you enter into a relationship for the wrong reasons, you will struggle to keep it together if things don’t work out the way you had envisaged. So, take your time and ensure that your relationship is heading in the positive direction that it deserves to be in.

Take the time to check if you and your partner have the same expectations. For example, if you plan to get married in a year but your partner is thinking of five years, you might discover that you’ve been in the relationship for a long time and don’t understand where it’s heading. To avoid unnecessary stress, take the time to ask questions and understand what your partner wants in the future.

I hope that this helps you make better decisions in your relationship and ensure that there is alignment between you and your partner.

Take care.