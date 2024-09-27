Beyond the books: Innovative strategies for engaging Nigerian students

“When they see the relevance of their education to their own lives and communities, their enthusiasm for learning increases dramatically.”

In a bustling classroom in Lagos, Ms Maryam, a primary school teacher, struggles to keep her students engaged. Despite her best efforts, the challenges are overwhelming—limited resources, overcrowded classrooms, and an outdated curriculum. Yet, like so many Nigerian educators, Ms Maryam knows that learner engagement is critical if students are to thrive in today’s competitive world.

Increasing learner engagement in Nigeria is not just about improving academic outcomes; it is about transforming the way students connect with learning, making it relevant, interactive, and inspiring. But how can we achieve this in a country where the education sector faces numerous challenges, from infrastructure deficits to inadequate teacher training? On this ground, I explore practical, context-driven strategies for boosting learner engagement in Nigerian classrooms.

1. Make learning culturally relevant:

In a diverse nation like Nigeria, it is essential to make learning culturally relevant. Students are more engaged when they can see themselves reflected in what they are being taught. By incorporating local languages, traditions, and examples from Nigerian history, educators can create lessons that resonate with students. For instance, using stories from Nigerian folktales or referencing local heroes in subjects like history and literature can foster a deeper connection between learners and the material.

This approach also addresses the psychological gap students often experience when learning about faraway lands or abstract concepts. When they see the relevance of their education to their own lives and communities, their enthusiasm for learning increases dramatically.

2. Leverage technology, where possible:

Although many Nigerian schools still struggle with access to modern technology, there is no denying the potential it holds for increasing learner engagement. In urban centres, where digital tools are more readily available, incorporating interactive learning platforms, educational games, and multimedia resources can make lessons more dynamic and engaging.

For rural areas with limited access to technology, radio lessons, mobile phone-based learning, and even community-led learning initiatives can be effective. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian government experimented with e-learning programs through radio and television, which, although imperfect, offered a glimpse into how education could be made more interactive and accessible.

3. Foster active learning through collaboration:

Nigerian classrooms are often teacher-centred, where students passively receive information. To increase engagement, educators need to shift towards active learning, where students participate actively in the learning process. Group work, peer-to-peer teaching, and class discussions can significantly boost engagement, encouraging learners to collaborate and think critically.

For instance, teachers can use debate formats or project-based learning to foster a sense of ownership among students. When learners feel they are actively contributing, they are more likely to stay engaged and retain information.

4. Address emotional and social needs:

Learner engagement is not just an academic issue—it is deeply intertwined with emotional and social well-being. In a country where many children face economic hardships, trauma, or social instability, it is vital that schools provide a supportive environment that caters to students’ emotional needs. Teachers who build strong, empathetic relationships with their students can foster a sense of belonging and security, which naturally boosts engagement.

In Nigerian classrooms, where emotional intelligence is sometimes overlooked, introducing mentorship programmes, counselling, and emotional support can make a huge difference. A student who feels understood and supported is more likely to stay interested in learning, even in challenging circumstances.

5. Recognise and reward effort, not just results:

In Nigeria’s high-pressure education system, where results are often prioritised over the learning process, students can quickly lose motivation. To increase engagement, educators must shift towards recognising and rewarding effort, curiosity, and improvement, not just high grades.

When students know their efforts are appreciated, they are more likely to remain committed to learning. Simple gestures like praise, constructive feedback, or even classroom awards for participation can have a profound impact on their enthusiasm.

6. Create a safe and inclusive learning environment:

One of the most crucial aspects of engagement is ensuring that every student feels safe and included. In a Nigerian context, this means addressing issues such as bullying, discrimination, and gender inequality, which can all negatively affect learner engagement. Girls, in particular, face unique challenges in accessing education in some parts of Nigeria. Teachers and school leaders must work to create a classroom environment where all students, regardless of their background, feel valued and respected.

Conclusion: A call for systemic change

Improving learner engagement in Nigeria requires both innovative teaching strategies and systemic changes. While teachers like Ms Maryam can introduce active learning, cultural relevance, and emotional support, the larger system must also evolve to provide the resources, training, and infrastructure needed for sustained engagement.

The Nigerian government, along with private and non-governmental organisations, must work to address the broader challenges that hinder engagement, such as underfunding, overcrowded classrooms, and inadequate teacher training. Without these critical changes, even the most well-intentioned efforts at the classroom level will struggle to yield long-term results.

Engaging learners in Nigeria is about more than just academic success; it is about empowering the next generation to believe in their own potential and the value of education as a catalyst for personal and societal transformation.

This journey begins in the classroom, where teachers play a pivotal role in fostering a love of learning and creating a supportive environment. However, it extends far beyond the classroom walls, requiring systemic changes to address the broader challenges facing the education sector in Nigeria.

By investing in teacher training, improving infrastructure, and ensuring equitable access to education, the nation can unlock the full potential of its youth. Ultimately, engaged learners are the cornerstone of a prosperous and equitable Nigeria, where every individual has the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to their communities and the nation as a whole.