Beyond degrees: Character education in Nigerian universities

In today’s fast-paced world, it feels like we’re always talking about technology, competition, and career success. But somewhere along the way, we overlooked something important: character. By that, I mean the set of positive qualities, beliefs, and values that guide how we behave and interact with others. To name a few of these values: honesty, kindness, responsibility, courage, and solidarity. Bringing character to the front is a task for everybody: schools, families, universities, religious bodies, and public and private organisations. In this article, I want to look at the role of universities in achieving this goal and why incorporating character education in Nigerian universities is so important.

We may be forgetting that universities aren’t just about producing experts in their fields. When education comes up in conversation, much is said about getting top grades, landing a high-paying job, or mastering technical skills. For sure, technical knowledge and skills are important, but how graduates apply those skills in the real world depends on their values. What about the values that guide us? What about the kind of people we are? We need to teach our students to make decisions with the greater good in mind, which is crucial for any well-functioning society. Universities have a responsibility to produce not only smart graduates but also good, responsible citizens.

Nigerian universities have faced some serious challenges over the past few decades. I am not just referring to academics, but to issues like indiscipline, cultism, exam malpractice, sexual harassment, drug abuse, and corruption. These problems don’t just damage the reputation of our universities; they aren’t limited to university campuses. They spread into the whole of society. When the students who pass through our universities leave with weak principles and values, the effects are felt across the nation. That’s why I believe that focusing more on character education could help address these issues. This kind of change doesn’t happen by accident. Universities need to be intentional about creating programmes, methodologies, and resources that help students reflect on and practise key values.

The idea that character education is fundamental isn’t new. For instance, at the University of Oxford, their Oxford Character Project is all about shaping leaders with integrity by embedding character development into the university experience. Similarly, the Jubilee Centre for Character and Virtues at the University of Birmingham promotes good character through research and education. In the U.S., there’s the Education Character Initiative, which helps universities weave character-building into their curricula. Nigerian universities can draw inspiration from these examples and make character education a priority.

Read also: Reclaiming the public mission of Nigerian universities

Being a person of character is not just about doing well in school or getting a good job. It is about making responsible choices, treating others with respect, acting with integrity, and handling all the hurdles and opportunities we find in life. In a university, focussing on character means helping students grow into upright, ethical people—good people—not just smart or technically skilled. If we were to achieve this goal across our university system, it is not difficult to imagine the ripple effect this could have in Nigeria. If graduates leave universities with strong values, they will take these traits into their careers and leadership roles. Over time, the impact of character education could spread, creating a more ethical, responsible, and equitable society.

Nigerian universities have faced some serious challenges over the past few decades. I am not just referring to academics, but to issues like indiscipline, cultism, exam malpractice, sexual harassment, drug abuse, or corruption. These problems don’t just damage the reputation of our universities; they aren’t limited to university campuses. They spread into the whole of society. When the students who pass through our universities leave with weak principles and values, the effects are felt across the nation. That’s why I believe that focussing more on character education could help address these issues. This kind of change doesn’t happen by accident. Universities need to be intentional about creating programs, methodologies, and resources that help students reflect on and practise key values.

The idea that character education is fundamental isn’t new. For instance, at the University of Oxford, their Oxford Character Project is all about shaping leaders with integrity by embedding character development into the university experience. Similarly, the Jubilee Centre for Character and Virtues at the University of Birmingham promotes good character through research and education. In the U.S., there’s the Education Character Initiative, which helps universities weave character-building into their curricula. Nigerian universities can draw inspiration from these examples and make character education a priority.

Character education in universities focuses on developing responsible, respectful, and ethical individuals. It involves handling life’s challenges and opportunities with integrity. By fostering character in students, the university system can create a ripple effect in Nigeria, fostering a more ethical, responsible, and equitable society. Graduates with strong values will carry these traits into their careers and leadership roles, fostering a more equitable and responsible society.

The need for character education seems obvious, but how do we make it effective and impactful? To be effective, character education has to be more than just a course on ethics. For it to succeed, it must be integrated into the different disciplines and be part of them. It must be woven into university life. Each field has its own ethical challenges, and the goal should be for students to see character development as an integral part of preparation for real professional life. Business managers will have to consider issues of corporate responsibility during their careers. Engineers will face ethical implications in handling projects.

So, where do we begin? Giving a bigger space and time in the curriculum is a good first step, but it is not enough. This doesn’t mean ignoring academics; it means integrating character-building into every aspect of university life. At Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), where I work, character development is at the centre of our mission. Technical skills and academic success matter, but the university is also committed to nurturing virtues that help students become the leaders that the country needs. Our goal is to produce graduates who will serve the common good, both here in Nigeria and globally. We are not the only ones. Other Nigerian universities are also doing well in this area. The University of Ibadan, for example, has a motto that says it all: “Moulding Character for Nation Building,” with the aim of producing graduates who are “worthy in character and learning.” Other universities also emphasise ethical behaviour and character development. But, despite these efforts, there’s still a lot more we can do.

Universities often use service-learning projects, such as community health outreach, environmental clean-up, and mental health awareness campaigns, to help students apply their learning to real-life problems. These projects help students develop empathy, social responsibility, and a sense of community. By engaging with their local communities, students gain a deeper sense of social responsibility and a stronger commitment to living according to strong principles. Overall, these projects provide students with valuable experiences and skills.

Mentorship programmes and workshops can help students navigate academic and personal challenges while reinforcing integrity and ethical decision-making. Universities often organise events addressing themes like respect, accountability, and honesty, keeping character development at the forefront. Cultivating a campus culture that values good behaviour, such as honour codes or awards, is essential. Public recognition of integrity inspires others to follow suit.

Community engagement is another crucial element. When students get involved with local communities, they develop a deeper sense of social responsibility and put their values into action. By seeing how their actions can make a positive difference in the lives of others, they gain a stronger appreciation for living according to moral principles. We need to create more avenues for conversations about character, like debates, discussions, or forums where students can explore what it means to live ethically. Peer-to-peer programmes can also challenge students to be better versions of themselves.

Universities are not just for job acquisition but also for shaping future leaders. Nigerian universities should prioritise character education to significantly impact the country’s progress. Educators should create environments where students can reflect on values and practice them in their daily lives. Graduates with strong character are more likely to take on leadership roles, contribute to ethical governance, and drive the nation forward. Nurturing ethical, compassionate, and responsible citizens is crucial for a better Nigeria.

Character is one of the most important traits we want to see in our graduates. So, how do we ensure character education is effective and has a lasting impact? It’s one thing to talk about it, but another to make it a reality. It’s time to ask ourselves some big questions: What kind of leaders are we helping shape? What sort of citizens are we sending out into the world? By making character education a core part of university life, we can play a key role in shaping tomorrow’s leaders—leaders who will act with integrity, empathy, and a dedication to the greater good.

Jess Castellote, PhD

Director, Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art. Pan-Atlantic University

Share