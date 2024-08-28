Reclaiming the public mission of Nigerian universities

Since their beginning, African universities have been more than just educational institutions—they’ve been at the forefront of nation-building and social change. In the early days of independence, schools like the University of Ibadan in Nigeria and Makerere University in Uganda were more than academic hubs; they were engines of social progress, civic education, and leadership. These universities had a clear mission: to educate the continent’s first generation of intellectuals, public servants, and leaders who could push forward their countries through the challenges of independence, drive national development, and meet the needs of post-colonial societies. In these few lines, I would like to call attention to the crucial public mission of African universities more than half a century after those first African universities were established. Aware of the many challenges they face, I would like to look at the potential strategies to enhance their contributions to the development of the country and individual human fulfilment.

Nico Cloete and Ian Bunting, in their article “Higher Education and the Public Good in Africa: Rethinking the Role of Universities in Development,” contend that African universities should be regarded as public goods that serve wide social interests beyond just training students. However, pressure from several external factors has contributed to overshadowing the public good mission of many African universities. Most of them grapple with underfunding, pressure to compete for students and resources, brain drain, infrastructure challenges, and an emphasis on individual success over collective well-being. It is not a surprise to see that the focus has often shifted away from serving the broader society. Despite these challenges, there’s a growing recognition of the need to reaffirm the public good mission of African universities. By redirecting attitudes, curricula, and programmes to align with societal needs, fostering ethical leadership, and promoting community-based projects, universities can better prepare students to serve their communities. But reclaiming this mission requires strong leadership, innovative thinking, and a renewed commitment to social responsibility. As African universities navigate an increasingly complex world, their role in promoting social justice, equity, and community engagement remains as crucial as ever.

Read also: Cash-strapped Nigerian universities can’t afford AI professors country needs

At Pan Atlantic University, where I work, we’re tackling this challenge head-on. At the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA), we’re helping faculty transmit civic values through engagement with our art collection. We believe that by connecting students with art, we can inspire a deeper understanding of social issues and a stronger commitment to their communities. There are other examples throughout the continent. Some of the most forward-thinking and enterprising universities on the continent are already incorporating service learning, community engagement, and interdisciplinary activities into university life. They want to ensure that graduates are not just knowledgeable and skilled professionals but also responsible, engaged, and committed citizens. Several African universities have successfully integrated the public good mission into their operations, demonstrating that higher education can be a powerful tool for social transformation. The University of the Western Cape in South Africa, for example, played a crucial role during apartheid and continues to champion social justice today, with programmes and initiatives that encourage students to reflect on their roles and responsibilities within society. Ashesi University in Ghana and Pan-Atlantic University in Lagos, Nigeria, have also made equity and ethical leadership central to their missions. These institutions emphasise ethics and social responsibility in their curricula, preparing students not just for professional careers but for active roles in tackling societal challenges head-on. In Uganda, Makerere University’s Community Outreach Program involves students and faculty in addressing health, education, and agricultural challenges in local communities. Such programs demonstrate how African universities can extend their impact beyond campus borders and directly contribute to national development goals.

But let’s not kid ourselves—there are still significant challenges. The brain drain, or “Japa,” phenomenon is a major issue, with talented faculty and graduates leaving the continent for better opportunities abroad. This mass exodus weakens the capacity of African universities to contribute to solving local problems. As higher education loses focus on its role as a public good, the commitment to serving the broader society often takes a back seat to goals dictated by the needs of the professional market and the quest for personal success. So, what can be done? I suggest some strategies that could be implemented.

First, curriculum reform is crucial. Universities need to ensure that their programmes align with societal needs, incorporating service learning, community engagement, and interdisciplinary projects and activities. This not only prepares students for professional success but also for meaningful contributions to society.

Secondly, strong leadership and institutional change are essential. Administrators, faculty, trustees, and policymakers need to prioritise the public mission of higher education. By integrating civic education, fostering ethical leadership, and promoting community-based research and partnerships, African universities can reclaim their role as engines of social justice, community development, and national progress.

Read also: Nigerian universities missing in 2025 top 1000 global universities ranking

In Nigeria, where the brain drain is particularly acute and social problems are everywhere, we face a challenge as a nation to do more to stop losing many of our brightest minds to opportunities abroad. This mass exodus is leaving critical gaps in sectors like healthcare, education, technology, and academia. While the powerful attraction to emigrate exists, this is a task for everybody, but universities also have a responsibility to instil a sense of duty and connection to the country in their graduates.

By emphasising integral human development, civic education, and ethical leadership, universities can help nurture a generation of socially responsible graduates who are not only invested in their future but also in the future of the country. If universities could foster a commitment to the collective well-being of society through targeted initiatives emphasising the importance of giving back and contributing to national development, the problem would not vanish, but the number of people “abandoning ship” would decrease. At YSMA, we’re doing our part by engaging students with artworks that challenge them to think critically about societal issues and their role in addressing them. This hands-on experience helps students see the impact they can have locally, strengthening their commitment to stay and make a difference.

If universities could foster a commitment to the collective well-being of society through targeted initiatives emphasising the importance of giving back and contributing to national development, the problem would not vanish, but the number of people leaving the country would decrease. At YSMA, we are contributing by involving students in artworks that encourage them to critically analyse societal issues and their role in addressing them. This hands-on experience helps students recognise the impact they can have locally, strengthening their commitment to staying and making a difference.

Perhaps it would also be useful if we could highlight and celebrate Nigerians who have made significant contributions to society, particularly those who have chosen to stay in Nigeria and work towards its development. Recognising these individuals as role models can inspire others to follow in their footsteps. Promoting social justice and equity is particularly important in a continent marked by deep social and economic inequalities. The potential of Nigerian universities to act as stewards of the public good is immense.

By promoting social justice, equity, and community engagement, these institutions can play a pivotal role in addressing the country’s most pressing challenges. But to fully realise this potential, they must continue to reorient their missions towards the public good. In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, the role of Nigerian universities in promoting the public good is more important than ever. The time has come for a renewed commitment to higher education as a public good. By reclaiming their role as powerful agents of positive social change, Nigerian universities can help build a more just, equitable, and prosperous Nigeria. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that these institutions have the power to shape the future—for the better.

Castellote is the Director of the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art. Pan-Atlantic University