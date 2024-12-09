Banking on wellness: A personal journey

For nine years, I battled the relentless grip of classical migraines. Like a thief in the night, the pain would strike without warning, rendering me helpless and unable to function. Early in my struggle, I found myself in a vicious cycle of relying on painkillers, as each episode of agony was so debilitating that I felt I had no other choice. I vividly remember the premonitory signs preceding an impending attack; hot flashes would sweep over me, serving as my body’s way of signalling that the storm was approaching. When a migraine eventually hit, it was like being paralyzed. The sharp, throbbing pain radiating through my head was incapacitating. I would become hypersensitive to even the faintest glimmer of light, whether from the sun or an artificial source. On those days, my sanctuary became the dark confines of my bedroom, where I would draw the curtains and shut out the world. It was here, in the utter silence and darkness, that I would endure the wretched throes of the migraine. The complete absence of relief meant that I had to let the episode run its tortuous course, a process that felt interminable.

Even after the acute pain subsided, the aftermath lingered. For about a week, I would suffer from a sort of aftershock, feeling dull, sore sensations in my head that served as a persistent reminder of the battle I had just fought. These episodes’ emotional and physical toll was profound, leaving me drained and weary. However, a beacon of hope appeared when I discovered Migraleve, a specific brand of ibuprofen designed to target migraines directly. It felt as if my prayers were answered. This newfound ally in the fight against my migraines allowed me to reclaim some semblance of normalcy in my life.

Over time, I became more attuned to my body. I began to anticipate the onset of my migraines; I could sense when an attack was brewing, giving me a fighting chance to mitigate the damage. To prevent the harrowing trauma of a week-long recovery, I decided to take the medication preemptively, popping the pills at the slightest hint of discomfort. Unfortunately, in my desperation for relief, I became oblivious to the potential risks associated with prolonged painkiller use, particularly concerning my heart. It was on a fateful day that I learnt the hard way just how crucial it is to be aware of the consequences of medication overuse. Standing at the entrance of my family’s hospital, I suddenly collapsed. My heart had stopped. For a terrifying moment, I was gone. When I regained consciousness, I found myself surrounded by a haze of medical equipment—tubes and oxygen masks—all focused on bringing me back to life. It was a horrifying awakening, and it marked a turning point in my understanding of my health.

Research has highlighted the risks associated with several types of painkillers, like ibuprofen, that I regularly consumed. Alarmingly, these risks tend to increase after just a week of continuous use. It is believed that these drugs can lead to constricted arteries, fluid retention, and raised blood pressure, which in turn could heighten the chances of life-threatening blood clots forming. While some researchers posit that painkillers might not be a direct contributor to heart attacks, the potential side effects cannot be ignored. Furthermore, paracetamol, a common over-the-counter pain reliever, carries its risks, including the potential for liver damage if taken excessively. Faced with these alarming revelations, I recognised the urgent need for a change in my approach to wellness. I decided to explore alternative medicine and establish a new routine to promote my physical and emotional well-being.

My journey toward better health involved two significant steps. First, I dedicated time to researching my allergens. Through this investigation, I identified specific triggers that I had previously been unaware of. By actively avoiding these allergens, I was able to prevent unnecessary strain on my body, which played a crucial role in reducing the frequency and severity of my migraine attacks. This newfound knowledge empowered me to make informed decisions about my environment and lifestyle, ultimately leading to a more stable and predictable state of well-being. Secondly, I prioritised self-care by incorporating regular visits to a spa into my routine. This became my designated “me time,” a sacred space where I could go to de-stress and unburden myself from the daily pressures of life. The calming atmosphere of the spa, combined with treatments designed to promote relaxation, helped me develop resilience against the stress that had previously triggered my migraines. These moments of tranquillity allowed me to reconnect with my body and mind, fostering a sense of peace that was vital for my overall health. Together, these two steps have been transformative in my quest for wellness.

As I reflect on my journey from chronic pain to a more balanced life, I am grateful for the lessons I learnt along the way. Living with migraines was a harrowing experience, but it ultimately led me to discover the importance of listening to my body and taking charge of my health. Now, after years of suffering, I have managed to lead a normal, healthy, and primarily migraine-free life for even many more years.

I share my story not only as a testimony of resilience but also as a cautionary tale about the dangers of over-reliance on medication. If you suffer from chronic pain, please explore all avenues of treatment, including holistic approaches and lifestyle changes. Modern medicine has its place; however, actual well-being often requires a holistic approach that marries traditional and alternative methods. Remember to share your thoughts by sending an email to [email protected].

Olayinka Opaleye is a Wellbeing Specialist and Corporate Wellness Strategist. She can also be reached at +234 8100371304 or by clicking on www.linkedin.com/in/olayinkaopaleye.

