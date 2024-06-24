Artificial Intelligence and climate change: Implications for the global future

The intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and climate change is becoming a critical field in the continuous effort to achieve a sustainable future. As we tackle the difficulties of solving global warming and its destructive consequences, AI emerges as a formidable ally, offering innovative solutions and huge possibilities for change. However, tackling climate change presents a multitude of difficulties and moral debates. We must approach this convergence with the highest level of prudence, ensuring that we effectively utilise the promise of AI while being watchful for any unanticipated consequences.

The core of this collaboration revolves around the capacity of AI to revolutionise climate models and forecasting. To learn more about how Earth’s climate system works, climate experts rely on large records and complex models. With its amazing power to look at huge amounts of data and find complex trends, artificial intelligence has the potential to make climate models much more accurate and useful. Artificial intelligence models can make more accurate predictions of bad weather by using up-to-date data from satellites, weather sites, and other sources. This allows proactive plans to be put in place to lessen the effects on vulnerable groups that are more likely to be affected.

Read also: Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria: How ready are we?

Furthermore, AI has the potential to enhance the efficiency of resource management and conservation endeavours. AI-powered systems can optimise resource allocation, minimise waste, and reduce carbon emissions in many fields, such as precision agriculture and smart energy grids. AI algorithms can analyse soil composition, weather patterns, and crop characteristics to optimise irrigation and fertiliser usage, improving agricultural output while reducing environmental damage. AI-powered energy management systems may optimise power generation and distribution by adapting to demand patterns, therefore enhancing efficiency and smoothly incorporating renewable energy sources into the grid.

Moreover, AI enables the creation of inventive responses to intricate environmental problems. AI enables researchers and policymakers to develop innovative ways of addressing climate change, ranging from carbon capture devices to sustainable urban planning. AI algorithms may enhance the design of carbon capture and storage plants by determining the most effective sites and configurations to maximise efficiency and minimise expenses. AI-driven simulations can assist urban planners in creating resilient cities that can resist the effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels and high heat events.

Nevertheless, the incorporation of AI into endeavours to mitigate climate change is not without concerns. As we delegate AI with progressively intricate duties, apprehensions regarding algorithmic bias, transparency, and responsibility become prominent. Biassed statistics or faulty algorithms have the potential to worsen existing disparities and marginalised disadvantaged populations, compromising the efficacy and impartiality of climate measures. In addition, the widespread use of AI technology gives rise to worries over the protection of data privacy and surveillance, as well as the possibility of autonomous AI systems behaving in ways that go against human values and interests.

Read also: Automation, artificial intelligence becoming affordable ways to achieve marketing goals Goodnews

Hence, while we utilise the potential of AI to address the fundamental danger of climate change, it is imperative that we give precedence to ethical issues and guarantee that technological progress benefits the common welfare. This requires strong legal frameworks that encourage openness, accountability, and fairness in the development and use of AI technology. Furthermore, it is crucial to have multidisciplinary cooperation among scientists, policymakers, ethicists, and civil society to predict and tackle the socio-economic consequences of AI-powered climate solutions.

Finally, new possibilities to improve our connection to the earth and create a more sustainable future have never been available before, thanks to the coming together of AI and climate change. We can get through this intersection and into a future where people and the environment live in peace if we use AI for good, stick to ethical ideals, and build inclusive governance systems. The choices we make now will have far-reaching consequences for future generations; therefore, we must act quickly.

Authors:

Tosin Afeniforo is a sustainable development practitioner and Ph.D. scholar in Italy.

Peter Oyewole is a PhD scholar and researcher in education for sustainability and climate change in the USA.