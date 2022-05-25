An open letter to Governor Ben Ayade

We the Concerned Stakeholders of Cross River State in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the Governor Ben Ayade to avoid taking the risk by anointing and working for the nomination of Senator Bassey Otu as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 governorship election.

We are of the opinion that not many high-ranking politicians have had a smoother political career than yourself. In 2011, you ran for a seat in the Nigerian Senate and emerged victorious at the first attempt, and in 2015, you demonstrated once again that indeed God is with you, when you became governor without fuss.

Therefore, space will fail us to recount the several public service appointments that have come to you with little or no struggle. Indeed, your life has been that of a man who is graced and backed by the Almighty.

There is air of uncertainty in the state as the party faithful are worried that the legacy you have resolutely built for the state may come under severe threat in the nearest future if we become pretenders and spectators.

We are indeed troubled by the latest allegation against Senator Bassey who officially expressed his interest to vie for the position of governor in Cross River State under the flag of the APC.

While these allegations remain unjustified, it paints a grim picture, unsuitable for garnering public trust, and we are therefore asking you to have nothing to do with this, as your legacy is at stake if you do.

We know the opposition party in the state is lurking and waiting for the right moment to strike, and they will strike. We must therefore see beyond the now, read between the lines and take the bold step of defending our party against any weakness that may hamper victory in the coming election.

We do not doubt our strength via the polls come 2023, however, with Senator Bassey Otu in view amid the allegations, our chances become dangerously slim. The fear is that we could easily lose the governorship election by a simple court ruling. Senator Bassey for now is our party’s soft underbelly.

To show the seriousness of our plea, we have employed the services of Abubakar Abdullahi, a human rights lawyer and public affairs commentator, who have made public some statements signed on behalf of the group of stakeholders.

Read also: Hopes and despair in Cross River State (2)

We know it will be risky, to out rightly ignore the allegation against the Senator while reminding you that when the opposition made several attempts to take you out of office through the court, we were victorious then because the law was on our side but we may not be very lucky this time.

The opposition, they believe, will love it if the gubernatorial seat of Cross Rivers State is decided by a court ruling, but we know the people’s voting bias tilt towards our great party and as such, their earnest praying will be that we have specks of dirt swept under the carpet that could be unearthed to their glorious advantage.

We are worried that the legacy you have resolutely built for the state may come under severe threat in the near future if we become inclined to pretend and play the role of spectators.

We are indeed troubled but we know with the experiences garnered so far you will be able to unearth the allegations and take the right steps to the benefit of the party in the forthcoming election.

We reiterate that while these allegations remain unjustified, it paints a grim picture, unsuitable for garnering public trust – may the labour of our heroes past not be in vain – according to our national anthem.

There is no room for mistakes here, we really must look before we leap, your excellency.

Abdullahi, a human rights lawyer and public affairs commentator, writes from Abuja