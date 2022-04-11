Hopes and despair in Cross River State (2)

In a previous piece, we focused on the fact that the issues of our peculiar federalism are forcing states to look inwards as regards sustenance. One of such states is Cross River State under the leadership of Governor Ben Ayade. But the outcome is far from rosy.

This is because as we demonstrated, a lot of the plans and schemes continue to be dogged by failure and the consequent spawning of despair on the part of the populace. In much of what follows, we will examine other projects embarked upon by the Ayade administration.

Incidentally, it is the same issue of policy implementation which has continued to be the bane of Ayade and his policies.

Another drainpipe is Callypharm, expected to produce pharmaceutical products. According to reports, this outfit is located beside the Ayade Industrial Estate – a sprawling landmass where two more vacant factories can be found.

But so far, these programmes and projects are yet to take shape. In the area of power supply, what we also have is a case of arrested development

Equally dispiriting is the rice seedlings multiplication factory. Reports indicate that this is a mere show piece. As narratives go in this particular instance, the place is always full of activities when the governor visits with his guests. But as soon as the visit is over, the place would be locked up. The original dream was that the rice city was to churn out highly improved Callas 77 seeds to the rest of Nigeria and in the process generate something in the order of N70 billion.

Another equally numbing project was the garment factory which was commissioned some four years ago by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Workers, mostly young women and widows, were engaged, but there are reports that the state could not pay them. The case of the mega cities is another very unfortunate episode in what can be called a study in malgovernance. The aim here was to create new cities with a view to decongest the city centres.

Three new cities were to be built. They were to be situated across the Calabar River in the Southern Senatorial District. A staggering sum of money was reportedly sunk into dredging the water. But thus far, only one bungalow has been erected on the small, reclaimed portion of the river. The one to be built in the Central district is called Centicourt, while the one to be in the northern district was to be known as Nostradam.

A new Cities Ministry was created, and a commissioner was inevitably appointed to oversee its activities. Some offshore companies were to bring in prefabricated materials, which would have served ultimately as houses for the cities. But so far, these programmes and projects are yet to take shape.

In the area of power supply, what we also have is a case of arrested development. A 23-megawatt power plant station was established along the Goodluck Jonathan by-pass. There are also plans to establish another power plant in Tinapa city. But there are allegations to the effect that the installed power machines in the two locations are inferior. Up till now, the two places are having to contend with darkness.

Meanwhile, there are also announcements to the effect that power projects will be established with cooperation from the Industrial Power Projects Services from South Africa.

Similarly, there are poles, piles and pylons of a proposed factory on the way from Calabar to Ikom. A structure has been erected on a cleared forest site of about 10 plots of land. The aim here is to manufacture plumbing materials and other related items. However, as at now, production is yet to start. There is also the interesting and rather revealing poultry and meat processing factory. This facility, as the narrative goes, only functions during the yuletide season. The place usually comes to life during the Christmas season.

For two seasons now, according to a resident, government people would bring chickens and announce that they were reared here. But non-governmental observers contend that this is not true. These victuals will now be sold at give-away prices. After Christmas you will not see them again. Government magic!, apologies to Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

As regards the housing estate, it is the same tale of woe. This was a housing estate that was earmarked for returnees who were adversely affected by the judgment of the International Court of Justice. But a lot of controversies have since affected the project. This is because, contrary to the earlier plan, the houses were allocated in the main to government officials in what can be regarded as an incestuous policy.

However, and in a rather perverse way, the situation appeared to have been saved by hoodlums, who in the course of the EndSars protests, ransacked the estate which has since become a ghost town. It is also on record that the Yala Roofing, and Tile factory is yet to commence. Whereas, and earlier on, the loud promise from the status quo forces in the state was that this facility will manufacture the best roofing sheets and tiles in West Africa.

Again, there is also the West African Fabrication Academy. Established in the heart of Calabar, this facility was meant to train jobless youths on how to fabricate machines of assorted types. Naturally and predictably, many of the youths showed interest. But till date, the project has assumed the status of a full-stop.

The same fate appears to be the lot of the Obubra Cassava Processing Factory. This outfit was meant to harness the benefits embedded in this cash crop. But the relevant question here is this: How many outlets in the state have starch products for sale? Yet, another project is the endless construction of the ’Spaghetti Project’ on the way out of Calabar. This was conceived to ease the traffic jam at the Odukpani junction.

But what is visible as regards the project is a pair of iron columns that has consumed huge resources. There is also the chain of Ayadecare Specialist Hospitals, which was slated for each of the Senatorial districts of the state. But again, this project has not gone beyond the foundation stage. This much is clear however, the governor means well.

But it looks as if the path between his mental construct and reality is a tortured one. Again, and given the litany of failed projects, one is tempted to ask: where is the opposition? Has this critical body become so emasculated and bereft of ideas such that it cannot offer constructive criticisms, which would have possibly ensured a more hands-on-approach on the part of the authorities in Cross River State? As things stand, the ‘other side’ has allowed Ayade to indulge in his professorial fancies.

So, since he is alone with the ball on the football field; he has played the ball wherever he deems fit. This much is clear however, history beckons. The Ayade government in the fullness of time must contend with the verdict of history. And with the way things are going; since in temporal and football terms, the governor is in injury time, chances are that the verdict of history is already in, as regards his record of governance or indeed malgovernance in Cross River State.

Post Script:

Much of the material used in this piece has been derived from secondary sources.The Cross River State government or any interested party is therefore welcomed to offer counter perspectives, if it has any, on the points raised above.