Amotekun Corps: A case study of community policing in South West Nigeria

Since the launch of the security network, Operation Amotekun by the governors of the Southwestern states in Nigeria on January 9, 2020, ears have heard and eyes have seen tremendous feats towards stemming the tide of insecurity. Thereby ensuring that there is tranquility. The governors that developed this security network should be given accolades for taking the bull by the horns, despite all the unnecessary challenges brought their way by the Federal Government.

To be factual, Amotekun Corps have been known for its swift response, sagacity or passion to secure the lives and properties of the people. Indeed, Amotekun has done well so far, if not for them, possibly the farmers and herdsmen crisis would have become more devastating. This provocative menace has reduced to a very large extent, which now made the farmers in the region go to their farms with no or little fear of being attacked by the unusual unknown bandits.

In the southwest today, if there’s any iota of criminal suspicion anywhere, the people in that area would prefer to call on the Amotekun Corps, instead of other security officers who have been perceived to handle issues with levity, thereby putting the lives of the people in danger. With a single call, Amotekun in their good numbers will bombard the place while returning sanity and bringing the suspected criminals to book, unlike other security agencies who might initially come up with excuses of not having fuel in the van or possibly having a flat tyre. The Omoluabi ethos has attracted the people of the South to the Amotekun Corps, thus making them their last resort in the provision of adequate security.

The outfit has reduced the problem of inadequate manpower in the Nigeria Police, as they complement police personnel in undertaking robust routine patrols in the nooks and cranny of the region. The initiative as well is to serve as grassroots intelligence network for conventional security. Hence, it is expected that operatives would gather information about crimes and suspicious activities from the communities for necessary action. The role of the outfit in combating criminality such as kidnapping, armed robbery, ritual killing, and herdsmen/ farmer clash has made them progress from just providing intelligence for the police and other security operatives to being in charge.

Across the Southwestern part of Nigeria, the menace of kidnapping and maiming, which was the order of the day, has drastically reduced and this has made people move around their region freely without the fear of being potential victims.

While commending the Amotekun operatives for standing tall to their duties, we encourage them to tighten their belt more and not relent, while proving the relevance of state policing to the Federal Government for adoption, either now or in the years to come.

Awojobi, a social commentator, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State