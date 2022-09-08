Amotekun arrests 22 suspected criminals in Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps, has arrested 22 suspected criminals for various offences in the state.

The suspects were arrested for crimes like kidnapping, robbery, motorcycle snatching and snatching of expensive phones.

Amotekun Corps Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, while parading the suspects on Wednesday in Akure said the corps would not relent on its efforts to rid the state of criminals.

Adeleye said the suspects that specialises in robbing expensive phones have confessed that they have operated successful in 7 states, before they were arrested in Akure.

According to him, over 20 phones were recovered from the suspects.

“We have also arrested and tracked down another group of armed robbers and kidnappers around Ose axis. We’ve also arrested three suspected deadly cultists with dangerous weapon,” he said.

“Also, a man who made attempt to kidnapped two young girls within the premises of a college in Akure have been arrested and he is currently in our custody.

“The robbery and kidnapping cases, along the boundaries of Ondo, Edo and Kogi states is becoming a worrisome situation and this is the reason why the security agencies, Amotekun, Police Army, DSS have been working and engaging together in series operations and lately we have the collaboration of Edo team, while we are still waiting for Kogi to join us.

“Because what happens most of the time is that when we drive the suspects out of Ondo, they go to Edo and later come back. Still we are not deterred.”

Adeleye, however, implored residents to join hands with security agencies to rid the state of criminals.