Ahead Feb 25 election

Once again Nigeria, like a groom taking his bride to aisle will be a centre of international community. As the giant of Africa is set to defend its democracy attained after a long battle of cold war.

It will be rhetoric to say that, the event unravelled during 2015 general election has strengthened the resolute of both the political holders and the electorate not to return to autocracy where a certain individual in military attires will be dictating the fortunes of millions of people with gun and that “My fellow Nigeria” assertion on air. The jinx broken by the opposition party in that election has placed Nigeria as one of the face of Africa democracy.

As it stand, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stand on a tripod of three major contestant, which are, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar of People Democratic Party (PDP), with doctor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) garner some percentage of vote in the North west geopolitical zone of the country.

Tinubu, an astute politician and a master strategist has shown his readiness and determination to rule the country , he is determine to confront, break, smash, tame, shatter every antagonist to his long time ambition, he demonstrated this with ‘Emilokan’ brimstone he thrown at Ogun state before APC primary election. His political permutation has earned him the name Jagaban of Africa politics. His arrogance has been his greatest enemy while his confidence is his greatest friend, due to his intellect, his supporter is overestimated his strength while undermine his opposition, a tendency that may make them snatch defeat at the jaw of victory.

Atiku, a determinant and dogged politician has been throwing his balls up while catching none since 1990s, to his coveted president of federal republic of Nigeria. His hope may be deemed once again due to many factors like the echoes of southern presidency and the aggrieved G5 in the party (PDP), however, Atiku is so calm in handling the grievances of the five governor, though his soothe should not be mistaken for cowardice instead a strategy to stoop so low to conquer. But failure to put his house in order will make him receive another punch in his head, hence banished not to return to the ring

Obi, an intellectual personified as claim by his supporter is another force to reckon with, like Buhari, Nigerian urge for Messiah have pave way for the former anambra governor; giving him the strongest fans base on social media space among the major contestant, but as important as social media is, having structure in the 774 local government of the federation is more important. With the endorsement of the so called owner of Nigeria, Obi is on a verge to the journey of destiny, and may be regarded as the president that is not meant to be.

However, Tinubu will be the most beneficiary of Obi presidency, as his voters are mainly offshoot of PDP, apparently, G5 isolation from PDP may be a master plan and at the same time a strategic blunder, by Excruciate Atiku they may set the election on the abysmal of ethnic correlation.

Peradventure, Atiku Abubakar is able to sort things out with the G5, his chances of winning will soar higher. Also the performance of APC led adminstration will determine where the voters will put the rope on the camels neck.

Surprisingly, the electorates are waiting patiently to shows their power at poll, they are eager to choose between the evil and lesser evil.

Ojelabi writes from Ogbomoso. Pojelabi@gmail.com