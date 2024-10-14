Agenda 2063: African Union’s 50-year transformative blueprint

This article attempts to review the African Union Agenda 2063 (Agenda 2063 for short), the transformative vision and blueprint for the African continent for the 50-year period between 2013 and 2063. The Organisation of African Unity, which was later renamed the African Union, was established in 1963. On its 50th anniversary in 2013, it launched Agenda 2063, which is meant to transform Africa into a global powerhouse. Agenda 2063 represents a bold vision and indeed a vaulting ambition to harness Africa’s huge development potential in terms of its enormous human and natural resources, vast agricultural land, massive market, and youthful population, among others.

“Thus, Agenda 2063 largely consists of an elaborate framework and processes, which include goals and priorities, aspirations, key transformational outcomes, continental frameworks, flagship projects, and national and Regional Economic Communities (RECs) development priorities.”

As a half-century-long all-embracing economic, social, and political vision, there is no single consolidated document called ‘Agenda 2063,’ unlike a national perspective plan like Nigeria’s Agenda 2050. This is because it will amount to an exercise in futility attempting to conjure a comprehensive set of long-term development programmes and projects for 54 countries of different sizes, gross domestic products and levels of development, different currencies and political systems, and with a capital budget estimate to match! Thus, Agenda 2063 largely consists of an elaborate framework and processes, which include goals and priorities, aspirations, key transformational outcomes, continental frameworks, flagship projects, and national and Regional Economic Communities (RECs) development priorities.

At the golden jubilee celebration of the formation of the OAU in May 2013, African leaders signed the 50th Anniversary Solemn Declaration, which marked a re-dedication to the “attainment of the Pan-African Vision of an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens, representing a dynamic force in the international arena.” That declaration provided the framework and enabling mandate for Agenda 2063.

Agenda 2063 has 20 goals, including the following: (1) a high standard of living, quality of life, and well-being for all citizens; (2) transformed economies; (3) modern agriculture for increased productivity and production; (4) environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient economies and communities; (5) united Africa (federal or confederate); (6) established and functional continental financial and monetary institutions; (7) world-class infrastructure crisscrossing Africa; (8) entrenched democratic values, practices, universal principles of human rights, justice, and the rule of law; (9) capable institutions and transformative leadership in place; and (10) Africa takes full responsibility for financing her development.

“Agenda 2063 seeks to deliver on a set of Seven Aspirations (higher level ultimate purposes), each with its own set of goals that, if achieved, will move Africa closer to achieving its vision for the year 2063.”

These aspirations include 1: a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development; 2: an integrated continent, politically united and based on the ideals of pan-Africanism and the vision of Africa’s renaissance; 3. an Africa of good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice, and the rule of law; 4: a peaceful and secure Africa; 5: an Africa with a strong cultural identity, common heritage, shared values, and ethics; 6. an Africa whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential of African people, especially its women and youth, and caring for children; 7. Africa is a strong, united, resilient, and influential global player and partner.

Agenda 2063 identified a number of key transformative outcomes or benefits to Africans if the programmes identified in the strategic development framework were initiated and implemented in the first ten-year implementation plan (FTYIP). These include “improved standards of living; transformed, inclusive, and sustained economies; increased levels of regional and continental integration; a population of empowered women and youth; and a society in which children are cared for and protected; societies that are peaceful, demonstrate good democratic values and practice good governance principles, and which preserve and enhance Africa’s cultural identity.”

Agenda 2063 also includes a number of continental frameworks or sector-specific development templates for key sectors of the economy like agriculture, trade, transport, energy, and mining and is meant to enable African countries to achieve their development goals in those critical sectors. These continental frameworks include the Comprehensive African Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP), the Programme for Infrastructural Development in Africa (PIDA), the African Mining Vision (AMV), the Science Technology Innovation Strategy for Africa (STISA), Boosting Intra-African Trade (BIAT), and Accelerated Industrial Development for Africa (AIDA). These frameworks are meant to guide African countries in their national development planning efforts.

Agenda 2063 also has The Flagship Projects which are meant to accelerate Africa’s development and integration in key sectors, encompassing “amongst others infrastructure, education, science, technology, arts and culture as well as initiatives to secure peace on the continent,” thus, helping to achieve the pan-African vision of the African Union. They include 1. Integrated High-Speed Train Network, 2. Formulation of an African Commodities Strategy; 3. Establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA); 4. The African Passport and Free Movement of People; 5. Silencing the Guns by 2020; 6. Implementation of the Grand Inga Dam Project; 7. Establishment of a Single African Air Market (SAATM); 8. Establishment of an Annual African Economic Forum; 9. Establishment of the African Financial Institutions; 10. The Pan-African E-Network; 11. African Outer Space Strategy; 12. An African Virtual and E-University; 13. Cyber Security; 14. Great African Museum; 15. Encyclopaedia Africana.

This has been a heroic attempt to review a very elaborate continental 50-year perspective plan, the primary motivation being the need to create critical awareness among all African economic actors and decision-makers in all spheres and realms about the plan.

