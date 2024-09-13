ECA, African Union remove barriers for migration in Africa 

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the African Union (AU) have announced the launch of a transformative project titled “International Migration in Africa: Shaping a Positive Narrative and Removing Barriers to Mobility.”

This collaborative initiative aims to create a holistic framework for improving the free movement of persons and migration across Africa.

The project seeks to address the underlying drivers of migration while tackling the significant challenges faced by African migrants. By maximising the benefits of migration for both migrant-sending and migrant-hosting nations, the ECA and AU will work together to minimise the hardships experienced by mobile Africans.

The initiative also aims to foster constructive engagement with key stakeholders to enhance the discourse surrounding the free movement of persons and migration in Africa.

A key component of this project, led by ECA, focuses on promoting free movement of persons and establishing pathways for labour mobility and skills portability within Africa. This initiative aligns with efforts to ratify and implement the African Union’s Free Movement of Persons Protocol (AU FMP Protocol) and is expected to contribute significantly to the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

As part of the first phase of this project, ECA has already developed knowledge products and facilitated discussions with government officials in Zambia (May 2024) and Kenya (June 2024) and now is extending it to Ghana.

A team of consultants will research to assess challenges and fears related to free movement of persons and labour mobility provisions, ultimately supporting the effective implementation of the AU FMP Protocol.

This initiative builds upon ECA’s ongoing support for the AU in encouraging member States to ratify and implement the AU FMP Protocol. In alignment with this effort, ECA has conducted comprehensive studies, including stakeholder consultations, to identify barriers and recommend solutions for enhancing free movement across Africa.

In Ghana, ECA is organising a national consultation meeting (18-19 September 2024) to review draft reports and recommendations, setting the stage for further stakeholder engagement.

The ECA and AU remain committed to fostering a positive narrative around migration and addressing the barriers that hinder free mobility across the continent. “Through this project, we aim to empower African nations to harness the potential of migration for sustainable development,” a statement from ECA said.