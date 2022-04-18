AfSDJN’s statement on the occasion of the 2022 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank

Institute governance reforms in the governance structure of the World Bank to give African countries more voice and vote commensurate with their 25% membership in the World Bank. African countries currently have a mere 5.5% of voting rights. By broadening and strengthening the participation of African countries in their governance, the agenda and policies of these institutions can be dominated less by the United States and the European Union. African countries can, in turn, have a more decisive role over the economic decision making in these institutions and their norm making processes.

Accelerate the IMF’s 16

th

quota and voice reforms coming up in 2023. These reforms are necessary to reflect the relative increase in the share of the global economy by emerging economies. These changes are also justified by Africa’s under-representation in its governance structures where they have a meagre

6.01% voting rights

. These reforms are further required by Article III, Section 2(a) of the

IMF’s Articles of Agreement

which requires the IMF at intervals of not more than five years to conduct a general review, and if necessary, adjust the quotas of its members. The COVID-19 pandemic and the IMF’s decision to increase Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) reflected the need to expand the IMF’s resources so that it could effectively respond to the pandemic. Quota reform is required to make sure the IMF is adequately resourced; and for it to be able to adequately respond to the global crisis in the world. In addition, quota review is necessary to make sure that the IMF’s quotas reflect the significant shifts in the economic weight of its members in the last several years. This is particularly necessary since the last quota reforms were undertaken in

2016

. These reforms are also necessary to ensure the IMF governance structures are democratic and equitable so that the voice and representation of African countries is not diminished. Indeed as Janet Yellen noted recently, now during a once in a century pandemic and European war, is the ‘

right time to work to address the gaps in our international financial system

.’