AfCFTA: MWFAAN stepping up for Nigeria’s economic future

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

It’s been an encouraging few weeks for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in Nigeria. The Nigeria Customs Service recently facilitated the country’s first shipment under the AfCFTA to Kenya—a milestone that marks real progress in making this trade agreement more than just an idea on paper. The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, under its new minister, Jumoke Oduwole, is also emphasising how Nigeria must fully leverage the AfCFTA to boost its economic standing.

But beyond these promising signs from official government quarters lies an even more significant moment for the future of the AfCFTA spearheaded by Nigeria’s young people: a Pan-African conference organised by the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association (MWFAAN), scheduled for 20th and 21st of November in Abuja. This conference will bring together over 1,000 young leaders from 25 African countries to discuss trade, strategic opportunities, and sustainable development under the AfCFTA. The timing couldn’t be more crucial, as Nigeria finds itself at a crossroads in both its domestic economic policy and regional trade commitments.

For years, Nigeria has been the sleeping giant of African trade—boasting the continent’s largest economy yet hesitant to fully embrace free trade, especially within Africa. The potential has always been there, but past policies have often leaned toward protectionism. However, as the world shifts post-COVID, and the realities of global recession bite, Nigeria has begun to realise that playing it safe could mean missing out on tremendous opportunities within its own continent.

One of the biggest outcomes of fully implementing the AfCFTA could be a massive increase in jobs across the continent. For Nigeria, in particular, this would mean more than just economic growth; it would mean real opportunities for millions of young people entering the workforce every year. The AfCFTA aims to create a single market not only for goods but also for services, and this is where Nigeria could shine. With an abundance of skilled professionals in industries like construction, technology, engineering, and financial services, the AfCFTA could facilitate the free movement of these professionals across borders, opening up new markets and opportunities for them.

Beyond the high-skilled jobs, the expansion of trade will require logistics and infrastructure development—another area where Nigeria could lead. Investing in transportation networks, distribution channels, and trade facilitation services will be critical to supporting the flow of goods across African borders. The ripple effects of these investments would be felt across sectors, creating a more connected and integrated continent that is capable of trading within itself, rather than relying on exports to Europe or Asia.

The upcoming Pan-African conference offers a chance to confront these old habits and look ahead. It will serve as a key platform for young Africans to explore how they can actively shape the success of the AfCFTA, and by extension, the continent’s economic future. These aren’t just students or activists; many are already running businesses, working in policy, or leading community projects. They’ve stepped up to take on the challenge of shaping Africa’s future, and now, with AfCFTA on the horizon, they’re asking the right questions: How can Africa, starting with Nigeria, build stronger supply chains? How can we remove the bureaucratic and infrastructure barriers that keep trade limited? And how can we leverage this moment to create more jobs, opportunities, and wealth for Africans?

What’s most exciting about this conference is that young people are the ones driving the conversation. Often, the discourse around trade agreements and economic policies is left to politicians or experts, who may be too entrenched in past policies to embrace new possibilities. But this new generation of African leaders is different. They are more connected, more global, and more open to the idea of working together across borders. They see the AfCFTA not as an abstract trade deal but as a concrete opportunity to build something new for Africa—a way to rewrite the continent’s economic narrative.

For Nigeria, this is a chance to show that it can be a leader in African trade, not just by default due to its size but by actively shaping the future of the AfCFTA. The young participants at this conference understand that the stakes are high. They know that Nigeria’s success in the AfCFTA could mean success for the entire continent. And they are ready to step up to the challenge.

Initiatives like the Mandela Washington Fellowship are so important, as they provide the space for young Africans to come together, share ideas, and develop strategies that will have a real impact. The conference in Abuja is a model for how the rest of the continent can engage with the AfCFTA—by empowering its youth, fostering collaboration, and encouraging innovation. The excitement around the upcoming conference is palpable, and for good reason. It’s a turning point. The future of African trade is being shaped right now, and Nigeria has a chance to be at the centre of it all.

Abdulhaleem Ishaq Ringim is a public policy enthusiast. He writes from Zaria and can be reached via [email protected]

