AfCFTA makes Africa a goldmine for the pharmaceutical business

Africa’s pharmaceutical industry is emerging as one of the most promising sectors for investment, driven by a combination of demographic growth, increasing healthcare demand, and transformative policy frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). With the continent’s population expected to surpass 2.5 billion by 2050 and rising urbanisation and health awareness, Africa is poised to become a goldmine for pharmaceutical businesses. The AfCFTA offers the structural support needed to unlock this great potential.

The AfCFTA as a catalyst

The AfCFTA, the world’s most significant free trade agreement by the number of participating countries, seeks to create a single market for goods and services across Africa. Eliminating tariffs on 90 percent of goods and addressing non-tariff barriers fosters seamless trade among member states. This translates into significant cost reductions, enhanced supply chain efficiency, and broader market access for the pharmaceutical sector.

Fragmented markets and regulatory disparities have long constrained the pharmaceutical industry in Africa. AfCFTA’s harmonisation of trade and regulatory policies enables pharmaceutical companies to scale operations and distribute products more effectively. By creating a unified market, companies can now serve the continent’s 1.4 billion consumers without the logistical and bureaucratic hurdles associated with cross-border trade.

Demand drivers in the pharmaceutical industry

Africa’s healthcare needs are growing exponentially. The continent bears 25% of the world’s disease burden, including high rates of infectious diseases like malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS, alongside a rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension. This dual burden underscores the need for a robust pharmaceutical supply chain to address diverse health challenges.

Furthermore, Africa’s population is young, with a median age of 19. As this youthful demographic matures, the demand for healthcare products and services will rise, fuelling growth in pharmaceutical consumption. Governments and private investors are also increasing healthcare spending, creating opportunities for partnerships and innovation in pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution.

Opportunities presented by AfCFTA

Local manufacturing growth:

Africa currently imports over 70 percent of its pharmaceutical products. The AfCFTA provides local manufacturing incentives, reducing import dependency and fostering job creation. Policies that support regional production hubs can drive the establishment of local facilities, ensuring the affordability and accessibility of essential medicines.

Harmonised regulations:

AfCFTA’s efforts to standardise drug approvals and regulatory processes across member states will simplify market entry for pharmaceutical companies. A unified regulatory environment reduces delays and attracts global pharmaceutical giants to invest in the continent. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control—NAFDAC—should be encouraged with better funding to provide leadership in driving quality that ensures more WHO certifications, opening the world market to African pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Intra-African trade expansion:

Pharmaceutical companies can distribute products to underserved regions with reduced tariffs and simplified logistics. Countries with well-established pharmaceutical industries, such as South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, can serve as production and distribution hubs for the entire continent.

Innovation and collaboration:

The AfCFTA encourages partnerships between African governments, private sector players, and international stakeholders. Collaborations in research and development (R&D) can produce vaccines, treatments for neglected diseases, and innovative drug delivery systems tailored to Africa’s unique healthcare needs.

Challenges and mitigation strategies

While the AfCFTA presents enormous opportunities, challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, counterfeit medicines, and limited access to financing must be addressed. Governments and private investors must prioritise infrastructure investments, such as transportation networks and cold-chain logistics, to ensure efficient delivery of medicines. Strengthening intellectual property rights and regulatory frameworks will also combat the issue of counterfeit drugs.

Additionally, public-private partnerships can play a pivotal role in financing and building pharmaceutical production facilities. International donors and organisations, such as the African Development Bank and AFREXIM African Export-Import Bank, can provide the necessary support to catalyse these investments.

Conclusion

With the benefits of AfCFTA, Africa is undoubtedly a goldmine for the pharmaceutical industry. Combining a unified market, rising healthcare demand, and policy support creates an unparalleled opportunity for growth and innovation. By leveraging AfCFTA’s framework, pharmaceutical companies can tap into Africa’s immense market potential and contribute to improving healthcare outcomes and fostering economic development across the continent. The future of Africa’s pharmaceutical sector is bright, and AfCFTA is the catalyst driving this transformation.

Professor Lere Baale is the Chief Executive of Business School Netherlands International in Nigeria and the Regional Partner of HOWES – CMOE Inc. USA for Africa & the Middle East. A passionate expert in Agile Digital Transformation and AI, he specialises in EduTech and Digital Health to drive transformative change.

