Addressing the skills gap in Nigeria’s engineering sector: A call to action

Imagine a Nigeria where crumbling infrastructure gives way to gleaming highways, where renewable energy powers bustling cities, and where innovative technologies drive economic growth. This vision is within reach, but it hinges on one critical factor: a skilled and dynamic engineering sector. Yet, despite its vast potential, Nigeria’s engineering industry is held back by a glaring gap—a chasm between the skills of its workforce and the demands of a rapidly evolving world. As we strive to build a brighter future, it’s time to confront this skills gap head-on and unlock the full potential of Nigerian engineers to shape the nation’s destiny.

Nigeria’s engineering sector faces a stark reality: a significant skills gap that threatens to undermine its growth and development. According to a publication in the Journal of Advanced Engineering Technology and Sciences, over 70 percent of Nigerian engineering graduates lack the practical skills required by industry employers. This gap is further exacerbated by a shortage of experts in critical areas like renewable energy (only 12 percent of Nigerian engineers specialise in this field) and cybersecurity (a staggering 90 percent of African businesses lack cybersecurity protocol).

The skills gap is not limited to technical skills alone. Soft skills like communication, project management, and teamwork are equally lacking.

Before delving into the engineering education content, it’s crucial to examine the understanding of the entire engineering structure. Currently, there’s a misconception about the roles within the engineering field. University engineering graduates are often criticised for lacking technical skills, while technical school graduates are expected to design simple structures. This misunderstanding stems from a mismatched and misunderstood engineering structure.

The engineering field consists of three distinct groups: university engineering graduates, polytechnic technology graduates, and technical school graduates. Each has distinct responsibilities, with technicians not trained in design or construction. Engineers conceptualise ideas, polytechnic technologists work with technicians to implement designs, and technicians install and construct under the guidance of engineers and technologists.

However, many in the engineering field lack understanding of this simple structure, leading to round pegs in square holes. For instance, those installing electrical devices and cables in building construction are technicians, not engineers. They should be technical college graduates with Federal Craft and trade test certificates.

The skill gap in engineering education is due to inadequate training content. University education should be dynamic and adaptable to global changes, addressing challenges and trends. Current rigid content is suffocating technical education, diminishing the importance of craftsmen. Federal Technical Colleges should focus on science and morals.

We must invest in developing a system that produces competent technicians who can build our houses, bridges, and towers under the guidance of engineers and technologists.

So, what drives this skills gap? One major cause is the inadequate education and training infrastructure. Nigeria’s engineering education system is often criticised for being theory-focused, with limited emphasis on practical training. This is compounded by a lack of industry-academia collaboration, resulting in curricula that fail to address industry needs. For instance, a UNESCO report notes that only 22 percent of Nigerian engineering programs have industry partnerships.

An article by four Nigerians in the Journal of Advanced Engineering Technology and Sciences highlights the challenges of engineering education in Nigeria. The lack of updates to global standards, lack of hands-on experience, and outdated equipment in Nigerian institutions limit the competitiveness of engineering graduates in the international labour market.

The lack of collaboration between Nigerian universities and industries hinders practical education and industry exposure for engineering students. The educational system needs industries to solve real challenges and generate revenue through royalties. The manufacturing industry presents complex challenges, and universities and polytechnics need to study and propose solutions while hiring skilled technicians.

The consequences of these gaps are far-reaching. Nigeria’s engineering sector struggles to deliver projects on time and within budget, with a reported 70 percent of projects experiencing delays or cost overruns. Moreover, the sector’s inability to innovate and adapt to emerging technologies hinders economic growth and competitiveness. Addressing these skills gaps is crucial to unlocking Nigeria’s full potential and driving sustainable development.

Furthermore, the sector’s inability to innovate and adapt to emerging technologies also hinders economic competitiveness, making Nigerian businesses less competitive globally. This reduces the country’s ability to attract foreign investment, leading to reduced economic growth and development. Furthermore, the lack of innovation and adaptation to emerging technologies limits the sector’s ability to address critical challenges like climate change, energy security, and sustainable development.

Moreover, the skills gap leads to increased reliance on foreign expertise, resulting in capital flight and reduced economic benefits for Nigeria. This not only drains the country’s resources but also limits the transfer of knowledge and skills to local engineers, perpetuating the skills gap. Additionally, reliance on foreign expertise reduces the sector’s ability to develop local solutions to local problems, leading to reduced innovation and adaptation. At Atlas Copco, where I have the privilege of working, we have come to recognise the significance of local expertise over the years. As a result, the company has made a strategic decision to go 100 percent local in terms of employees.

To address these consequences, it’s essential to develop practical skills training programmes that focus on emerging technologies and industry needs. This includes programmes in renewable energy, cybersecurity, and data analytics, among others. Such programmes will help engineers develop the skills required to address industry challenges and drive innovation and growth.

Government initiatives, such as scholarships and funding for education and training programmes, can also help bridge the skills gap. This includes funding for research and development as well as initiatives that promote STEM education and careers. By supporting education and training, the government can help develop the skills required to drive innovation and growth.

Mentorship programmes, pairing experienced engineers with younger professionals, can help transfer knowledge and skills. This includes programmes that pair experienced engineers with students, recent graduates, and early-career engineers. By sharing their experience and expertise, mentors can help develop the skills and knowledge required to drive innovation and growth.

Suffice it to note that encouraging continuous learning and professional development through workshops, conferences, and online courses can help engineers stay up-to-date with industry developments and address the skills gap. This includes initiatives that promote lifelong learning as well as those that support the adoption of new technologies and innovations.

In conclusion, addressing the skills gap in Nigeria’s engineering sector requires a multi-faceted approach that involves government, industry, and academia. By working together, we can develop the skills required to drive innovation and growth, ultimately leading to reduced project delays, increased economic competitiveness, and improved economic growth and development.

Olusola Aluko is the General Manager and Managing Director at Atlas Copco Nigeria, a leading provider of industrial sustainable solutions like industrial air and gas compressors, vacuum and dewatering pumps, nitrogen and power solutions.