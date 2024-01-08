A newly improved YOU! Do you need to reinvent yourself?

As humans, we would always wish we could do more and be more. As such, we strive for improved performance/output.

It is not just a good idea, it is a prerequisite: we must constantly reinvent ourselves. Throughout life, there will be moments that demand change, requiring us to evolve personally, professionally, and even within our relationships. This re-invention, as crucial as it is, has no set of rigid rules. The guiding principle is simple: make things better and easier for yourself. Strive to reinvent positively, always aiming for personal growth and fulfilment.

When it comes to change, you have to learn how to embrace it. You will want to consider the fact that there is a certain amount of expectations and goals that you are going to have to meet for yourself. You will need to consider the fact that there are a lot of wonderful things that you will need to embrace in life, but you will want to keep in mind that your greatest achievement will be in yourself.

Could you figure out what it is that you need in your life first? Then you need to try and work it out into a plan of action. You also have to figure out where your glass ceiling is. Some people have a “glass ceiling” where they can see the top, but feel that they are unable to get there. The thing is that you are going to try and work things out to the furthest point, but eventually, you will have to stop and look at yourself and feel a sense of pride. Self-actualization is very hard to achieve. Some people spend their entire lives trying to get to the point of self-actualization.

To reinvent yourself, you must consider both your strengths and weaknesses. Work on developing your strengths and minimising your weaknesses, ensuring they no longer hinder your progress. You will find that genuine self-evaluation paves the path to lasting contentment. By aligning your skills with this newfound clarity, you’ll naturally stand out, requiring only consistent effort.

Reinventing yourself is a holistic process. Consider growth in all areas: spiritual, physical, emotional, and mental. Address any hindering habits along the way. Strive to be your best self, not just for the impression on others, but for the authentic fulfilment it brings.

You will be able to achieve a lot of things when you think about using your whole self to accomplish your goals while enjoying the process. You will need to think about ways that you can use your body, mind, and soul so that you can do a complete renovation on yourself. You also have to think about using all of yourself so that you can reach your stardom and be truly happy.

You will also want to consider the fact that your transformation will not happen overnight. You will want to keep in mind that there is a lot of time and energy that you are going to have to put in yourself to make your goals into something. There are many improvements that you can make, but you are also going to have to evaluate yourself now and then.

You can reinvent yourself into a better person.

As you welcome the new year, let’s welcome the new you!

Coach Lara Yeku (CLY): Head of HR, Food Commercial Division; Certified Business Analysis Professional; Certified Executive Coach and Author.