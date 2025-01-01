A march on corpses!

As the shock fades over the tragic deaths of over 30 children at an event organised by Madam Naomi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, in Ibadan, it is clear that condolences and promises are insufficient. The tragedy calls for urgent action to address the poverty and hunger plaguing Nigerians.

This incident is not an isolated one. Years ago, a recruitment exercise by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) led to fatalities, highlighting the dire state of the nation. Thousands of job seekers were herded into overcrowded venues, resulting in tragedy. Yet, no one was held accountable.

The Ibadan tragedy underscores the grim reality of multidimensional poverty in Nigeria. The desperation of people camping overnight in harmattan conditions for financial aid reflects the severity of the situation. While precautionary measures might have prevented this disaster, the root cause remains rampant poverty.

Globally, poverty and unemployment are acknowledged challenges, but the Nigerian government has failed to address them. Citizens are left to rely on private individuals for basic needs, a responsibility that should lie with the government.

Worryingly, Nigeria still lacks comprehensive citizen data, compounding issues like unemployment and poverty. The government’s inability to confront these challenges makes such tragedies inevitable.

The Ibadan tragedy is one of many. Similar disasters during food distribution exercises—including those organised by government agencies—are etched in memory. The customs food distribution tragedy is a notable example. These recurring incidents highlight systemic failures to address hunger and poverty, making death an all-too-common outcome.

Economic hardship was the catalyst for the Ibadan tragedy, worsened by poor safety precautions. That hundreds of thousands turned up reflects their hope of relief from hunger. This calls for public policies on crowd management to ensure safety during such events.

Governor Seyi Makinde must do more than offer condolences and promise probes. This tragedy should serve as a wake-up call to address the acute hunger gripping the land. Policies under the current administration have exacerbated poverty, leaving millions worse off.

Data tells a grim story. The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) reports nearly 31.8 million Nigerians at risk of acute food insecurity. The World Bank notes that 7 million more have fallen into poverty due to recent policies, adding to the 133 million already in multidimensional poverty.

More than 65 percent of Nigerians live below the poverty line, unable to access nutritious food. Vulnerable groups, including children, women, and the elderly, bear the brunt of this crisis. These were the faces I saw near the site of the tragedy.

The Ibadan stampede mirrors other incidents across the country. Beyond condolences and investigations, the root causes of economic hardship must be addressed to prevent future tragedies.

The Ibadan disaster is not just a tragedy but a symptom of deeper crises—poverty, inequality, and hunger tormenting Nigerians. Systemic action is essential to avert further loss of life and restore dignity to citizens struggling for survival.

Kazeem Olalekan Israel writes from Ibadan, Nigeria.

