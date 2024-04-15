A celebration of culture and opportunity: Why the Aso-Ebi Festival Gala Night deserves your attention

By HRH Duchess Bukola Adebiyi

For far too long, the rich and vibrant cultures of Africa haven’t always received the global recognition they deserve. However, there’s a new movement emerging in the UK that’s set to change that narrative. The Aso-Ebi Festival Gala Night is not just an event; it is a powerful platform for cultural celebration, artistic expression, and building bridges across communities in the UK amongst Nigerians, Africans, and Caribbeans, including the wider global society.

The Aso-Ebi Festival Gala Night transcends a simple cultural celebration. It is a potent reminder of the immense potential that lies within the African diaspora. Imagine a vibrant space where dazzling traditional attire mingles with cutting-edge business ideas. This event fosters a unique cross-pollination where established figures inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and artists. It’s a melting pot of heritage and innovation, a testament to the enduring spirit of African creativity and its potential to reshape the global cultural landscape.

Here is why this innovative event deserves a spot on your cultural calendar: It promises to be a spectacular annual event that will serve as a celebration of culture, a marketing tool, an exhibition space, and a capacity-building initiative. Our main thrust is to re-capture a wide audience range across the UK, Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, the Middle East, the USA, etc., particularly targeting the African Diaspora communities in these territories. We will be specifically reaching out to people, institutions, businesses, entrepreneurs, and organisations who are seeking knowledge, plus a platform for exceptional creative and artistic expression, trade, and investment opportunities, ready to ’Arize! and make a difference within the wider market’s inventive and innovative space. The first edition was held on October 26th, 2023, in the UK, and now the second edition will also be held in the UK on October 12th, 2024.

The incredible force behind the Aso-Ebi Festival Gala Night is HRH Princess Moradeun Adedoyin-Solarin. This powerhouse is not only a Yoruba princess but also a veteran in the media and events world. The ASO-EBI Festival Brand was founded and created under the umbrella of the UK-registered organisation, The New Pan-African Movement, CIC. Princess Moradeun is a real Yoruba princess and the granddaughter of HRM Oba Adedoyin Anoko II, Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remo Kingdom, Ogun State, South Western Nigeria. Her 45 years of experience across the UK, Nigeria, Africa, and the Bahamas span everything from broadcast journalism to event production. Princess Moradeun’s dedication to cultural ambassadorship shines through at the Aso-Ebi Festival Gala Night, a testament to her passion for celebrating and fostering African heritage on a global stage.

In a world that often feels increasingly divided, the Aso-Ebi Festival Gala Night offers a beacon of unity and possibility. It is a chance to celebrate the richness of African cultures, ignite the next generation of creative minds, and forge new connections across communities. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of something truly special—a vibrant celebration that promises to reshape the cultural landscape, one dazzling display of culture and innovation at a time.

A call to action:

If you’re looking to be a part of this exciting cultural movement, consider sponsoring the Aso-Ebi Festival Gala Night. Contact the programme director and chief host, HRH Duchess Bukola Adebiyi, for more information.