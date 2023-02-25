2023 Elections – Just a day after voting, long wait starts

THERE could have been as many reasons for voting yesterday as the number of people who voted. We are dealing with the motivations for voting.

There are many.

Some were relishing the power the PVC has placed in their hands, for the first time in some cases. There are some who wanted to vote someone out, rather, that they would ensure that a certain candidate did not win. The passion was that high.

F

actors that heightened the interests in the elections included the deteriorating economy, poorer governance, insecurity that the government treated with spectacular displays of motions, and the general disinterest of governments, at all levels, in the welfare of the people.

Many have forgotten the frustrations about governance that the youth poured out on the streets during the EndSARS protests. Not much came out of the sacrifices though lives were lost and the government promised to make changes along the lines that the protesters listed. Things have worsened since then.

Millions of EndSARS protesters have become voters. They have realised the powers of their numbers and they are exercising them at the polls.

Why do people vote even for candidates they know have no chance in the contest? There were 18 presidential candidates on the ballot. Most Nigerians knew at most five of the candidates.

The votes that go to some of the 18 candidates would be so few that one is tempted to ask why both the voters and candidates bothered. The beauty of democracy could be a curt answer. There are more.

Apart from lengthening one’s CV with the addition of “former presidential candidate”, the candidates have the bragging rights to have broadened choices available to voters. It was no fault of theirs that voters chose others.

One voter makes a point about voting for his conscience. He is one of many who vote conscience over the reality that the overwhelming forces that run democracy to their advantage need a major shaking to be pushed aside.

Read also: Labour Party agent confirms vote buying

Everyone is expectant, weighing their decisions, wishing the best for their candidates, and waiting to see how the teeming “supporters” who were at rallies would translate to millions of votes.

A truth that many refuse to accept is that attendance at rallies does not indicate the popularity of candidates. Most of those who pack the venues have no qualms attending rallies of all the political parties if they are recruited.

They are professional rally attendees.

Politicians pay for their services on agreed terms. They may not have a union but their contact with each other suffices. Once there is a rally, and terms are settled, they attend and it is not unusual for disputes to break out over breaches of agreements.

No one is sure if their interests extend to voting. They may not be registered voters.

Their association with politicians accommodates their interests. They are satisfied with the relationship.

What are elections without complaints and controversies? The 2023 elections would not be the exception.

Late arrival of materials and officials, mal-functioning card readers, poor network to upload the results are predictable occurrences. Our elections, it would seem, cannot hold without these complaints.

Other concerns are vote buying, missing names in the voters’ register, inadequate materials, and sometimes incomplete materials.

Election documentarians have instances of electoral materials meant for one location being found in polling booths in another area. Sometimes the matters are resolved by postponing the election in the concerned polling units.

There are cases where the issues are deemed too immaterial to affect “substantial compliance” with the Electoral Act. They are simply ignored.

By Wednesday, a major matter had come up with the National Assembly ballot papers in Lagos State. The logo of Labour Party was missing. The party made the discovery during inspection of the materials.

“It is unimaginable that for the elections slated for Saturday, Feb. 25, the Lagos electorate will only vote for the Labour Party presidential candidate as INEC made no provision for the election of the party’s Senate and House of Representatives candidates, said Mrs. Dayo Ekong, State Chairperson of the party. She expressed concerns about INEC’s impartiality. INEC, of course, knows how to fix such issues.

More troubling is the spates of killings that continued into the polls. Two killings in Enugu on Wednesday unsettled ideas of a peaceful election. Gunmen who attacked the campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Oforchukwu Egbo killed his driver at Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area.

Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district, Mr. Oyibo Chukwu, with five of his supporters were killed and their bodies burnt, also in Amechi on Wednesday evening. The killings have increased tension around the elections. INEC has postponed the Enugu East senatorial election for Labour Party to field another candidate.

While the waiting for the results continues, all sorts of permutations are being made on how the presidential election would be won. All those calculations are late. The votes have been cast. The results are being collated.

People should be peaceful as they await the results. Peaceful conducts should also be extended to the rest of the elections.

One renowned group of perpetual beneficiaries of elections – lawyers – would about now be preparing grounds to contest the results at the election tribunals. Some will say it is another beauty of democracy now dreaded for the abilities of the courts to almost conduct their own elections.

Finally…

SECURITY agencies in Port Harcourt on Friday reportedly arrested Hon. Chinyere Igwe, a member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State with $500,000 cash. He also had a list for distribution of the money to all the State’s local government areas, INEC, and security agencies.

Igwe said the money was to support the party in the State while part of it was his. Investigations continue.

. Isiguzo is a major commentator on minor issues