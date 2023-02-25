Labour Party agent confirms vote buying

Labour Party supervisor/agent at the presidential villa and chapter coordinator, John Dunu, confirming vote buying, told BusinessDay, that the party won the election, despite the massive vote buying witnessed at the polling units at the Villa.

“we are leading with great margin irrespective of the fact that there is massive vote buying. Although we might not give evidence, God so kind we are leading and we have won all the polling units I have received the form EC8. We are awaiting results from the remaining two polling units 021 and 022 which are being counted right now and we are leading.”

Asked if he tried to make official report on the vote buying, he said: “Before making a report you must have an evidence. But if you noticed the building opposite us, it was locked with chains and other irons, but even a child will know that vote buying is happening in there.”