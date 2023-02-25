Video: INEC officials helpless as thugs storm Aguda polling unit after voting

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission at a polling unit in Shaki Crescent, Aguda in Surulere, Lagos, were confused after thugs made away with election materials after voting.

The thugs made away with the BVAS machine and some ballot papers, among others.

“After we have counted our votes, they went with the BVAS, they carried ballot papers, and everything is in disarray at polling unit 082, 081, 113, Shaki Crescent in Aguda, Surulere. We all ran for our dear life,” one of the officials said.