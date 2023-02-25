INEC extends polling time in Enugu State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the timing of voting until further notice in Enugu State to accommodate the late commencement of voting in many parts of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that elections started late generally in the state due to logistic problems and the drivers contracted to convey INEC’s election materials and staff complaining of not receiving alerts for their payment.

NAN reports that election commenced late at about 12 noon in most areas of the state after INEC staff made frantic efforts and alternative arrangements to get its materials and staff to the polling units.

Mr Rex Achumie, INEC Head of Department for Voter Education and Publicity (VEP), disclosed this to NAN as the voting is currently ongoing in the state.

Achumie said that until the last man on the voting queue is attended to, “election will never end”.

“The timing for the election has extended infinito in the state.

“It will continue until the last man standing on the queue votes in the state.

“Even if it ends at 12 midnight or 1a.m. tomorrow being Sunday, it is valid and our people should be patient,” he said.

He, however, said that the commission was sorry for the embarrassment of starting late, which should solely be blamed on commercial drivers contracted for the job of logistical movement.

NAN observed that more people are still trooping out in polling units across the state as the voting continues.