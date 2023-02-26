Two Ondo Reps members lose seats

Tajudeen Adefisoye representing Ifedore/Idanre and Gboluga Ikengboju representing Irele/Okitipupa constituencies in the House of Representatives have been defeated in Saturday’s Hous of Reps election.

Read also: Ondo federal lawmaker, BTO wins re-election

In the result released by INEC, Adefisoye scored 20,064 against his opponent in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Festus Akingbaso, who polled 24,263.

While Jimi Odimayo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 44,638 to defeat Ikengboju of the PDP who got 21,066.