The member representing Akoko Northeast and Northwest federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has been declared the winner of the February 25th House of Representatives election in the Federal Constituency.

In the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, Tunji-Ojo garnered a total of 51,539 votes to defeat his closest rival in the PDP, who garnered 9,014 from the two local government of the federal constituency.