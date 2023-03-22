Presidential poll: Peter Obi disputes INEC results in 21 states

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate is disputing the results of the February 25, election in 21 of the 36 states in Nigeria.

He said Tuesday in a petition submitted to the election petition tribunal filed alongside his party, that the poll was marred by various forms of corrupt practices, overvoting, votes suppression and non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act in various states.

The states for which Obi is disputing the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are Rivers, Lagos, Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, Imo, Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, and Plateau.

Othes are Ekiti, Oyo, Ondo, Taraba, Osun, Kano, Katsina, Kwara, Gombe, Yobe and Niger.

In the states that he won, Obi is challenging only the figures credited to Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was declared winner of the election.

Obi, who came third in the election based on INEC’s official results, filed a case Tuesday at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to challenge Tinubu’s victory.