Peter Obi files petition at presidential elections tribunal

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has officially filed his petition with the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja, challenging his defeat in the election.

This, according to Yunusa Yanko, the spokesperson of the Labour Party, is the beginning of the “process of reclaiming the people’s mandate.”

Read also: Peter Obi commiserates with victims of March 18 elections

Obi is challenging the outcome of the presidential election, where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner and president-elect.

In a short message announcing this move, Tanko tweeted, “It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started.”