Peter Obi commiserates with victims of March 18 elections

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 general election, Peter Obi has commiserated with the victims of attack on the March 18 gubernatorial and state assembly election across the country.

Obi, who poured out his heart in a tweet, said: “With sadness, my heart goes deeply to the Nigerians who lost their lives and those who were maimed for participating in such a simple thing as an election. My prayers and wishes for a quick recovery of the injured.”

He further tweeted; “My sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. May God Almighty grant them eternal rest, and grant their families the fortitude to bear their sad irreplaceable loss.

“I pray earnestly that God Almighty will save and help Nigeria out of this precarious situation.”

The elections Saturday were characterised by violence, voter suppression, intimidation and other forms of heist.

A number of Nigerians were reportedly killed during the exercise.