Olubadan lauds INEC over peaceful poll, congratulates Makinde

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has described the re-election of governor Seyi Makinde as a reward for keeping faith with his covenant with the people of the state.

While congratulating the re-elected governor on his victory in the last Saturday gubernatorial election, the monarch also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the conduct of the election.

Oba Balogun made this remark in his reaction to the result of the gubernatorial election which returned Makinde as the winner in a statement by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola which was made available to journalists in Ibadan on Sunday.

The election result, according to the paramount ruler was a verdict of confidence of the people in the governor and which he earned through his service to the people in his first term, asking him not to take the support for granted in his new term, but to work harder so that the people of the state would not feel disappointed.

Olubadan noted that “there’s always the tendency for second timer to be lethargic because there’s nothing to aspire for again, at least at the state level, but, I appeal to you to see the new mandate as a call to do more in terms of service delivery. The confidence reposed in you by the people by voting you in is hinged on hope for more dividends of democracy by your government.

“In your inner recess, I implore you to cast your mind back to some of the issues raised as criticisms by your opponents during the electioneering campaigns and do something about them. Not all of them were political propaganda or mere attempts to demarket you and your administration, but very germane and crucial to good governance.

“Let the generality of the people of the state remain your focus in the emerging new dispensation and in doing that play less emphasis on party politics. Keep open arms and embrace all for the overall growth and development of the state. You can’t do all, but, let it be said of you at the end of another four years that you did your possible best and let the people of the state remain proud of the choice made in you”, Olubadan added.

While praying for a very successful tenure for the re-elected governor, the monarch called for the support of all and sundry for him with a charge that with the conclusion of the elections, politics should take the back seat while all hands must be on deck for a more prosperous state. “Irrespective of political party affiliation, the state belongs to all of us and we must all be seen placing it far above our individual and personal interests”, the monarch charged further.

Oba Balogun also praised the electoral umpire (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the election, noting that the agency did a yeoman’s job for dousing the already mounting tension ahead of the election by placing patriotism and professionalism above every other considerations in the discharge of the sacred duty which caught the admiration of all.